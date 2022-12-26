Vision 2023: Companies to continue hybrid model of work

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed the way people work. The year 2022 was all about going hybrid and 2023 is going to be no different. A survey conducted by HP in November found that most workers preferred the hybrid model. The overwhelming majority of 92% said the model improves work-life balance, 88% said it improved employee retention and 72% found it to be more productive.

At a time when a new variant in China threatens to throw the world economy off gear again, most Indian companies will play it safe and work in hybrid mode. Companies such as Flipkart, Marico, Tata Steel, LTIMindtree, Boston Consulting Group and Eaton are among those who plan to continue with the hybrid mode of work in 2023, giving employees an opportunity to maintain better work-life balance. Companies want more workers in the office but also realise that the work environment has undergone a fundamental shift and that employees can be equally productive while working from the comfort of their homes.