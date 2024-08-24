Visitor Insurance Services of America (VISOA) Carries Top Rated Visitor Insurance Plans for Parents Visiting the USA

PNN

New York [US], August 24: Visitor Insurance Services of America (VISOA), a leading provider of travel medical and visitor insurance solutions, offers several top-rated visitor health insurance plans specifically designed for Indian parents visiting the United States. This visitor medical insurance policies can be purchased online and provide peace of mind and financial protection to families living in the United States and hosting their senior parents or elderly relatives from India.

As the U.S. continues to be a popular destination for family reunions, holiday visits, and special occasions, VISOA recognizes the unique needs of international visitors, especially elderly parents, who may face unforeseen health issues or accidents while traveling. The plans featured by VISOA offer visitors insurance coverage with a range of benefits to ensure a safe and worry-free experience for both visitors to the USA and their hosts living in America.

Key Features of VISOA Visitor Insurance Plans:

Comprehensive Coverage: The plans provide extensive coverage for emergency medical expenses, including hospital stays, physician visits, and prescription medications, ensuring that visitors receive quality care without financial strain.

Travel Assistance Services: Round-the-clock travel assistance is available to address any medical or logistical challenges that may arise during the visit. This includes emergency medical evacuation, repatriation, and support in locating local medical facilities.

Flexible Plan Options: With a variety of coverage limits and durations, VISOA's plans can be customized to fit the specific needs and lengths of stay of the visiting parents. This flexibility ensures that families can find a plan that best suits their situation and budget.

Affordable Premiums: VISOA is committed to offering cost-effective insurance solutions without compromising on quality. The plans from reputed providers are designed to be affordable, making it easier for families to provide the best protection for their loved ones.

Easy Claims Process: The claims process is streamlined by the providers and user-friendly, allowing policyholders to quickly and efficiently handle any claims that arise during the visit.

"We understand how important it is for families to ensure the well-being of their loved ones while they are visiting the United States," said Jay Jaishankar, CEO at VISOA. "The visitor insurance plans featured on VISOA are designed with the specific needs of elderly visitors in mind, providing comprehensive coverage and support to help make their stay as enjoyable and stress-free as possible."

VISOA's visitor insurance plans for parents visiting the USA are available for next day coverage, with policies that can be purchased online on VISOA's website with assistance from a licensed insurance agent. For more information about coverage options, pricing, and to get a quote, please visit https://www.visoa.com/ or contact our customer service team at +1-407-669-6400.

About Visitor Insurance Services of America (VISOA)

Visitor Insurance Services of America (VISOA) is a trusted provider of travel and visitor insurance solutions, specializing in protecting USA visitors and international travelers with a range of travel medical plans tailored to various coverage needs. With a commitment insurer having time tested customer satisfaction and comprehensive coverage reviews, VISOA offers peace of mind and support to USA visitors or foreign travelers and their families worldwide.

