vivo announces vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], August 29: vivo, the trusted global smartphone brand, has launched the vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards today. This remarkable photography contest is designed to celebrate and elevate the art of smartphone photography. Partnering with the operational expert Warner Bros. Discovery India, the awards aim to provide a unique platform for photography enthusiasts to showcase their creativity and perspective through the lens of their vivo devices.

The participants will embark on a captivating journey across six distinct categories: Nature, Portrait, Night, Motion, Architecture, and Culture. The shortlisted contestants will get a chance to attend three masterclasses hosted by renowned photographers Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa and Aamir Wani.

The grand prize winner will be awarded Rs 5 lakh, vivo X90 Pro smartphone and the chance to be a vivographer (vivo empanelled photographer). Winners of each of the six categories will receive vivo X90 Pro devices.

The work of all the winners will be published on various platforms of Warner Bros. Discovery India and vivo’s social media pages.

While unveiling the awards, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India said, “As we announce the vivo Photography Awards, we're excited to provide a stage for enthusiasts to showcase their creativity. The 'Masterclass' with experts Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa and Aamir Wani will offer valuable insights to the participants. These awards not only redefine our brand's imagery but also reinforce vivo's leadership in smartphone photography.”

Zoya Akhtar, Writer and Film-maker mentioned, “India has limitless talent and I am honoured to be associated with vivo Imagine Campaign that is in search for those unique visual storytellers. This campaign shares a dedication to fostering creativity and pushing artistic limits, promising an electrifying journey for these photographers across India towards capturing moments of joy that transcend time and imagination.”

Navin Khemka, CEO South Asia at GroupM’s EssenceMediaCom, mentioned, “EssenceMediacom and GroupM Motion Entertainment’s collaboration with vivo Imagine’s campaign showcases our commitment to amplifying creativity. We're excited to fuse our expertise with their vision, delivering a synergistic campaign that will not only provide a credible platform to photography talent across India but also captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark.”

Tanaz Mehta, Executive Director - Advertising Sales South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed, “We're thrilled to partner with vivo for the vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards. We, at Warner Bros. Discovery India, believe in tapping into passionate communities, and this contest is one such platform that spotlights budding and passionate photographers who are keen on sharing their stories with the world through pictures! With the most distinguished panel on board, we are confident this competition will recognize exceptional visual storytellers.”

These awards are a testament to the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography. The initiative recognizes the ever-growing significance of the camera in users' lives, transcending beyond a mere feature to become a vital form of artistic expression. These awards underline vivo’s dedication to offering users an unparalleled smartphone photography experience, one that combines technological prowess with artistic brilliance.

How to participate in the awards? To participate, log on to www.vivoimagine.com 25th August onwards, fill in your basic details, choose the photography categories of your interest, and finally, upload your pictures.

PR Contact：

Vivo – Areeb Anwar, areeb.anwar@vivo.com

Archetype - Komal Sachdev, komal.sachdev@archetype.co

vivo is a technology brand that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The brand aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo brand provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following its core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo brand is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. Globally, vivo brand has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo brand has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://vivonewsroom.in/

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

EssenceMediacom is GroupM’s newest and largest agency, committed to delivering marketing breakthroughs for brands. It has disrupted the old models across media, creative, innovation and analytics to find new opportunities for advertisers and deliver truly integrated media solutions. Borne out of two pioneering agencies, EssenceMediacom fuses Essence’s performance, data, analytics and creative technology DNA with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise.

As part of WPP, the world's largest marketing communications services group, and GroupM, WPP’s consolidated media investment management arm, we have access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market. This helps us provide comprehensive solutions to all marketing challenges. Our ‘breakthrough’ ambition is underpinned by our commitment to ‘continuous learning’. We aim to ensure our people fulfil their potential by investing their whole-person wellbeing, careers and capabilities, which in turn helps grow our clients’ businesses.

EssenceMediacom, with 10,000 people across 120 offices in 96 markets, is one of the world’s leading communications specialists, with billings of more than US$21 billion (Source: COMvergence, 2021). Its global client roster includes adidas, Coca-Cola (WPP Team Open X ), Dell, Google, Hasbro, Mars, NBC Universal, P&G, Richemont, Shell, Sony and Uber. Additionally in India some key local clients include Airtel, Flipkart, Parle Agro, NPCI, VIVO and Makemytrip

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor