Vodafone Idea's Q4 loss widens to Rs 7,674 crore

Mumbai, May 16 Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday reported a bigger net loss of Rs 7,674 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24, compared to the corresponding figures of Rs 6,418.9 crore reported in the same quarter of 2022-23.

Vodafone Idea's revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 10,606 crore from Rs 10,531 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year.

Its average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 146 from Rs 135 reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company also said that it posted the highest post-merger quarterly EBITDA of Rs 2,180 crore, which represents a 5.4 per cent increase over the same period of the previous year.

Shares of Vodafone Idea closed at Rs 13.15 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor