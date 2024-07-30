Volo Health acquires DCode Care Platform and team

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Volo Health Services, an award-winning, fast-growing startup, is pleased to announce the addition of DCode Care, a comprehensive platform for cancer patients in its portfolio. As part of this deal, Volo Health will acqui-hire DCode Care along with complete IP acquisition.

Cancer cases are increasing at alarming rate globally and in India. According to ICMR and NCDIR reports, India will witness 12.8 per cent increase in cancer incidence by 2025 as compared to 2020. As per the report, 1 in 9 people in India is expected to face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. This exponential increase in cancer cases puts a huge burden on all stakeholders viz patients, families, insurers, hospitals, and corporates.

Currently, DCode Care offers second opinions, tumor board reviews from senior oncologists, access to discounted treatments, diagnostics, and specialty drugs, specialized digital patient engagement tools, and support from trained medical counselors. Volo Health has deep relationships with insurers, TPAs, hospitals and corporate clients. With this strategic acquisition of DCode platform, we plan to expand our reach for cancer care solutions to corporate clients, insurers, hospitals apart from individual patients. Solution will also include tie-ups with financiers and specialty drug providers to address the issues of affordability and cancer care financing.

"Preeti and her team at DCode Care have done an excellent job during last 3 years in building patient-centric cancer care platform and services. By integrating DCode Care's expertise in cancer care with Volo Health's reach to different stakeholders, we are poised to offer unparalleled support to our patients, healthcare partners, insurers and corporate clients ensuring they receive the best possible care, financing support, and reduced cost of treatment and solve this big healthcare challenge effectively;" said Mohit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Volo Health Services.

Preeti Veenam, Founder of DCode Care, commented: "With Volo's vision of comprehensive health solutions, we have found the perfect ecosystem to launch our services to the educated Indian healthcare consumer who values quality of care. Through our deep experience in assisting over 15,000 cancer patients in making the right treatment decisions, we are confident of impacting the lives of patients during the hardest moments of their cancer care journey. With our digital engagement programs, AI-based remote monitoring products, and medical counselors, patients can achieve better outcomes with significant savings on the overall cost of care."

Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder of Inflection Point Ventures, commented: "Volo's growth and strong relationships in the healthcare sector, in addition to the 20+ years of experience that Mohit brings from banking, insurance, and health tech, make them an ideal partner to advance DCode Care's mission. This strategic move will allow DCode Care to expand their comprehensive cancer care solutions to a wider audience, including corporate clients, insurers, and hospitals. We look forward to seeing how DCode Care's innovative approach and specialized digital tools will enhance Volo Health's portfolio and improve cancer care accessibility and affordability."

About DCode Care:

* Operating since 2021

* Offers second medical opinions for cancer, discounted diagnostics and treatment options, medical financing, exclusive pharmacy discounts for specialty drugs, and support services such as nutrition consultations and mental health support.

* Champions preventive screening of cancers through early detection programs.

* Partnered with a wide range of hospitals and care facilities Pan India.

* Served over 15,000 patients, achieving savings of up to 30 per cent on cancer treatment costs.

* Developed proprietary AI-based patient engagement programs and patient education in regional languages, accessible through their patient app.

About Volo Health:

Founded in 2021, specializes in innovative solutions that enhance healthcare financing, payment systems, administration, and technology management for a seamless healthcare experience. Positioned at the intersection of healthtech, insurtech, and fintech, redefining healthcare experiences for employees, employers, insurers, and providers alike.

For more information about our services, please visit volohealth.in and dcodecare.com.

Contact Information:

Tushar Rastogi

Co-founder,

Volo Health Services Private Limited

Email: support@volohealth.in

Website: http://www.volohealth.in/

