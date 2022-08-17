Voltas launches #HumseDeshKiPehchaan campaign; honours the spirit of blue-collar workforce on Independence Day

Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC brand, from the house of Tata's, has launched a new digital film - "#HumseDeshKiPehchaan" reinforcing the role of the blue-collar workforce in building the nation and keeping the wheels turning, without a pause. Launched on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, this film is an honour and acknowledgement of the zeal of every worker who has helped to build a self-reliant nation.

The "#HumseDeshKiPehchaan" film is inspired by the undying spirit of over 300 million blue-collar workers in India. Being the backbone of the nation's economy, these ground-level warriors are the driving force to keep the nation up and running. With this film, Voltas has aimed to capture the spirit of the front-runners and their journey with Voltas in making them self-reliant and ready for the future. The film gives voice to the blue-collar worker community who have been tirelessly working towards skilling themselves to a steady journey of being 'Atmanirbhar', making India stronger than ever.

Through the film, the factory workers at Voltas express how they have become a part of the country's infrastructure progress. Being a proud #MadeInIndia Company, Voltas aspires to not only become self-reliant but also empower their workforce to build a future where they can rely on their own skills for the development of themselves and the entire nation.

The film demonstrates the company's dedication to establishing a sustainable livelihood, community development, and address the national issue of skilling and unemployment. The film also highlights how the brand has changed the lives of industrial workers and youngsters who have been trained both before and after their involvement with the brand.

Mr Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director and CEO, Voltas Limited said, "Independence Day is an opportunity for us to reminisce the contribution of the Voltas family in building the nation. We, at Voltas, have always focused on the holistic growth of the company, its employees, external stakeholders and the country. This film expresses how our pillar, the shop-floor workforce, is our strength in making India self-reliant. 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is an initiative that needs to be ingrained from ground level to help every individual become independent while contributing to the nation's economic and social growth."

Voltas, being a Tata Group company, believes that economic self-sufficiency is essential for social development of the country. As a result, under sustainable livelihood, the company focuses on improving the employability of youth aged 18 to 25 through skill development programmes, on-the-job training, and appropriate placement.

Taking forward the TATA Group's Affirmative Action policy, Voltas is committed to create and promoting access to quality skill training for the SC and ST communities. Voltas supports the social inclusion of these communities, which strive to further the Affirmative Action mandate in a focused and integrated manner.

Through its Sustainable Livelihood (Skill Development) programme, Voltas has been able to empower more than 19,000 youth from marginalized sections of the community, through imparting Technical and Non-Technical vocational training. The programme is being implemented in 13 States across India in partnership with 8 NGO partners and is being delivered through 27 skill development centres.

The company has set a goal of creating a pool of 45,000 well-trained technicians by 2025, with the goal of empowering Indian youth and their families through employment creation. Therefore, the company has been consistently working to train on-the-job staff at its several locations. It has been focusing on numerous skill-building programmes targeted at raising the employability quotient of the country.

Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. It has also recently launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

