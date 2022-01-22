Voltas & Voltas Beko launch their exclusive, one of its kind, Experience Zone at Prabhadevi, in Mumbai

Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC brand, from the house of Tata's has announced the launch of its exclusive, one of its kind, Experience Zone at Prabhadevi, in Mumbai; and its 3rd Experience Zone of the country. The state of art Experience Zone spreads over 5000 sq ft with real-time experience spaces, that will provide an unmatched experience to the consumers.

The Experience Zone is being launched to meet the growing expectations of consumers in Mumbai, with technologically advanced and futuristic products of Voltas and Voltas Beko. This exclusive Experience Zone was earlier inaugurated in January 2022 by Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited, in the presence of other senior dignitaries from Voltas.

Speaking on this occasion, Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited, said, "We are excited to announce the opening of our first Experience Zone in the West India, located at Prabhadevi, for our valuable customers in Mumbai. As a market leader, customer centricity has always been at the core of all our offerings. In line with this, we are inviting everyone to visit this visually appealing and real-time Experience Zone, and find out how world's best technology in white goods can be utilized for adding comfort and convenience to our daily lives. This Experience Zone has been introduced to offer a unique experience to our consumers, and we are confident that it will be very well received."

This state-of-the-art Experience Zone is a unique omni-channel initiative that features a well-designed, visually appealing display of new range of Voltas Beko products, comprising of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, Dishwashers, Cooking Appliances; and the formidable range of Voltas Air Conditioners, Air Purifiers, and other Cooling products. The Store has been conceptualized across multiple experience themes, by creating product clusters that complement each other, thereby providing customers a journey through the various home chores in a unique way. Conveniently located in the premium vicinity of South Mumbai, at 1-A, Ground Floor, Plot-196A, Llyods Centre Point, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400025, this new Experience Zone will further enhance Voltas' brand experience.

The objective behind creating an Experience Zone is to make the experience of buying home appliances exciting and memorable for consumers. To manifest that idea into the store, the company has created conceptual experience booths and corners to display products rather than opting for a regular store that simply showcases the products on a wall or in a cluttered floor plan. In addition, the centre has a 'Sustainability Zone' where the brand will showcase its sustainable products made from recycled fishnet waste, recycled plastic bottles and thread waste, encouraging consumers to build a greener future together. Consumers can also experience what living in a 'Smart Home' feels like by exploring the HomeWhiz platform that provides a range of connected home appliances, offering product, service and user experience. With its state-of-the-art design and latest technology to fulfil the needs of a modern home, the Experience Zone also has a corner for displaying products for a hygienic home. This first-of-its kind household product line eliminates more than 99% of bacteria and pathogens, and the range of new home appliances makes use of UV light technology, heat and steam for at-home disinfection.

Commenting on the occasion, Jayant Balan, CEO, Voltas Beko, said, "This new state-of-the-art Experience Zone has been created to provide our customers an opportunity to experience our latest and futuristic range of home appliances. As pioneers in innovation when it comes to home appliances, this new experience zone provides our customers an immersive experience and showcases our product range in a unique and innovative way."

On this occasion, to make the process of owning a new product easier for customers, the company has also launched a series of exciting consumer offers, through which customers can avail attractive Cash Back offers through various Credit & Debit Cards, easy Finance Schemes through NBFCs, and Extended WarrantySchemes, on all their products. The customers can also self-process their orders through an exclusive kiosk of the online shopping lounge,

As a part of its 'Smart Thinking' philosophy, Voltas has the highest Distribution Reach in the country which has grown multiple times over the last ten years, to more than 24,000 consumer touch points. Additionally, Voltas has newly launched an exclusive online web store-- -- a one-stop solution for buyers looking to purchase Voltas or Voltas Beko products. Currently, Voltas also has over 180 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), and isin the process to launch many more by the end of FY 22. The Company has recently launched several Brand Shops in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country to meet the expectations of consumers in these markets and enable them to experience the best-in-class and technologically advanced range of products.

Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a Projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, and Commercial Refrigeration products; the company also offers engineering solutions for a wide spectrum of industries in areas such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, electro-mechanical projects, electrification, textile machinery, mining and construction equipment, water management & treatment, cold chain solutions, building management systems, and indoor air quality. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata Group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India. It has also launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its new JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

Voltbek Home Appliances Private Limited (Voltas Beko) is an equal partnership joint venture between India's leading Air Conditioner Company, Voltas Limited, and one of Europe's largest household appliances manufacturer, Arcelik. The brand 'Voltas Beko' was launched in September 2018 and has in the past year positioned itself as 'Partners of Everyday Happiness' in India. Their portfolio of products includes Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves/Ovens and Dishwashers. The brand offers its consumers state-of-the-art innovative products and leverages Voltas' brand & distribution strength and Arcelik's global expertise in product development. Voltas Beko has been consistently increasing its footprint in the Indian home appliances segment and has currently over 5000 consumer touchpoints. The manufacturing facility is situated in Sanand, Gujarat which went on-stream in January 2020.

