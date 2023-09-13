VOOHOO live to go international, plans to expand in 7 countries, to hire 200 individuals

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 13: VOOHOO live, the all-encompassing Live Streaming application designed to transform the way creators connect with their audience and build their brand, is thrilled to announce its expansion into seven dynamic countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and UAE. Through strategic growth, VOOHOO live moves closer to realizing its vision of revolutionizing live streaming ecosystem and creating platforms for global connectivity to stimulate opportunities for creators and influencers.

The app offers creative freedom to its users, is excellent for networking and hosts a multitude of possibilities to engage and earn.

Aditya Jangid, Founder, VOOHOO livesaid, “VOOHOO live's increasing success underscores its commitment to fostering a harmonious and inclusive organizational culture. By creating a platform for them to share, create, and entertain, this move will unite diverse communities worldwide. As part of its growth plan, VOOHOO live intends to hire 200 employees, with a prime focus on Business Development and Content Marketing. By strengthening our team through strategic hiring, we will also contribute to increased economic growth and job creation in the area”.

“VOOHOO live extends a warm invitation to individuals from the mentioned nations to become part of our continually growing community of exceptional talents. Live streaming takes on a new dimension as users bridge a global gap and uncover exciting features. It is a movement, first and foremost, that VOOHOO live represents. Celebrating diversity entails breaking down barriers and creating indelible memories. In setting this ambitious goal, VOOHOO live demonstrates its unwavering commitment to excellence” Aditya added.

VOOHOO live empowers creators by providing them with a platform where they can showcase their talent, connect with a global audience in real-time, and share their stories. Regardless of one's passion or interest, VOOHOO live caters to diverse tastes through its wide array of features which make it a go-to destination for entertainment. This is an indigenous live streaming application that provides a platform to content creators and influencers to monetize their talents. The app offers the best in-app packages in addition to an array of features like 24*7 live streaming, 3D virtual gifts, real-time Like meter, animated stickers, fun mini-games, WOW battles, in-app chat, bullet messages, frames and badges, etc. Hosts can stream live and get gifts which can be converted into real money. Similarly, hosts can also earn money through WOW battles where they compete with other hosts for coins from viewers which can later be redeemed for money.

