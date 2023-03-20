Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (/SRV): VOSD Trust recently announced the capacity expansion of the VOSD Sanctuary to over 2000 dogs from its present 1400. VOSD is India's largest trust for the rescue and rehab of stray dogs and runs the VOSD Sanctuary the world's largest no-kill shelter for stray dogs.

Over 20,000 dogs have been rescued across India by the VOSD Trust over a decade. VOSD brings to the VOSD Sanctuary at least 1 dog per day from across various cities and towns in India; we facilitate the transport of all our rescued dogs; by rail, road, or air, depending on case requirements.

VOSD Trust also runs India's largest referral veterinary hospital for dogs. VOSD Sanctuary only admits dogs that vets won't treat in different parts of India, or their owners won't. It can be a lack of intent, expertise, money, or all of the above. The VOSD Sanctuary Hospital has India's most sophisticated, state-of-the-art rehabilitation and medical facilities.

Rakesh Shukla, Founder of the VOSD trust said, "VOSD has grown tremendously in the past few years but there are lacs of stray dogs on India's roads and thousands of Indian stray dogs and abandoned pet dogs that still need our help. We get 100+ requests from across India for permanent homing of the neediest dogs per day. It is imperative for us to keep expanding."

The VOSD Sanctuary has specialized accommodation and care protocols for

* Paraplegic dogs

* Blind dogs

* Quadriplegic dogs

* Dogs on lifelong renal or liver care

* Dogs on lifelong heart care

VOSD Sanctuary also has specialized kennels with

* 30 temp-controlled medical kennels for post-op recovery

* 30 quarantine kennels to quarantine the dogs coming into the VOSD Sanctuary

* 10 glass-made isolation kennels for dogs diagnosed with any communicable diseases

* A temperature-controlled puppy section for motherless pups where they live till their vaccinations are complete

According to Beena Malikaveetil, Sr Director Marketing Strategy & Donor Engagement of the VOSD Trust, "When you look at the blind or mutilated stray dogs or the old, abandoned pet dogs at the VOSD Sanctuary you wonder what their life was before they reached the safety of the VOSD Sanctuary and Hospital. We believe these dogs are living the best days of their lives now that they are safe with us."

With no government funding, VOSD is largely dependent on individual donations from compassionate mal lovers and orgzations so that we can continue to grow and build to save more dogs - a goal we must pursue to provide love and care to thousands of dogs who continue to endure sickness, starvation, diseases, apathy, and cruelty on Indian streets.

VOSD is India's largest dog care brand as well as products and veterinary services provider for dogs. VOSD comprises 'SHVAN' VOSD professional veterinary services, veterinary hospitals, and dog care products as well as VOSD TRUST - which is India's largest non-profit for dogs.

SHVAN by VOSD provides the most sophisticated medical care, surgeries, diagnostics rehabilitation, and compon services in India. This is supported by a sophisticated customer experience management technology stack. SHVAN by VOSD is also India's most comprehensive veterinary and legal content platform. VOSD TRUST also runs the largest pan India VOSD Sanctuary & Hospital - the largest no-kill facility in the world.

For more information, please visit: https://vosd.in

MEDIA CONTACTS

Contact: Beena Malikaveetil, Senior Director- Marketing Strategy & Donor Engagement

Email: info@vosd.in

This story has been provided by SRV. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor