VT Markets Launches Olympic-Inspired ‘Be a Trading Athlete’ Competition with USD 14,000 Prize Pool

New Delhi (India) July 24 : VT Markets, an award-winning brokerage, announces the launch of its ‘Be a Trading Athlete' campaign, an online trading competition hosted on the VT Markets App with a USD 14,000 prize pool. The competition runs from 24th July to 12th August 2024 and is open to all global users with a Live Account.

This large-scale global competition follows the success of VT Markets' previous campaign, FIFA 2022, which saw overwhelming participation. The brokerage anticipates attracting up to 8,000 new users by the end of this season.

The competition is divided into four periods, each focusing on a different sport every five days: –

Shooting: 24 July– 28 July 2024

Swimming: 29 July – 2 August 2024

Track and Field: 3 August – 7 August 2024

Boxing: 8 August– 12 August 2024

Participants are required to complete tasks and earn tickets during each period, including trading, depositing, and checking-in, with up to 21 tasks per period. The top 20 participants with the most tickets will share the USD 14,000 prize pool at the end of each period.

“We are thrilled to bring this competition to our users worldwide during this spirited sports season”, says Kyzer Ong, App Campaign Manager of VT Markets. “As a growing international brand, we continually seek ways to foster inclusion and uphold our belief that trading can be easy. Our goal is to engage our clients through their shared interest in sports and inspire them to apply their competitive spirit to trading. This competition underscores values of resilience, strategy planning, and adaptability in uncertain times. Additionally, we are excited to introduce our highly anticipated Copy Trading feature in Q3 2024”.

The upcoming Copy Trading feature aims to empower investors on their financial journey by offering portfolio diversification. Traders can automatically replicate the portfolios of seasoned professionals and maintain an active portfolio passively, which is suitable for traders of all financial literacy levels.

To participate in the ‘Be a Trading Athlete' competition, download the VT Markets App, register for a Live Account, and visit the Promotions Page to opt-in.

