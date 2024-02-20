Waaree Renewable Technologies bags Rs 990.60cr EPC order
By IANS | Published: February 20, 2024 02:45 PM2024-02-20T14:45:41+5:302024-02-20T14:50:08+5:30
Chennai, Feb 20 Solar power engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd has secured Rs ...
Chennai, Feb 20 Solar power engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd has secured Rs 990.60 crore order from a domestic company.
According to Waaree Renewable, Rs 990.60 crore order is for the execution of EPC work for a solar power plant of 980 MWp /700 MWac on turnkey basis.
Meanwhile, the company’s shares on Tuesday flared up to Rs 4,650.15 -- the upper price band -- after closing at Rs 4,428.75 on Monday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app