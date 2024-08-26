Wash n Dry Launders and IYDF Bring Warmth and Care to Children in Prayagraj

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: On the morning of August 23, 2024, a heartwarming charity event was jointly organized by Wash n Dry Launders and the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) at Shree Vrinda Prasad Hindu Mahila Bal Ashram orphanage in Prayagraj, India. The event, led by Shahid Khan, saw active participation from volunteers Maseerah Khan, Dr. Aqsa Ashahar, Shubham Yadav, Uzma Khan, and Ibrahim Khan, who came together to bring warmth and care to the 20 children residing at the orphanage.

The orphanage, located at 23 Katghar in Prayagraj and managed by Pratibha Dubey, served as the venue for this meaningful gathering. During the event, the children received a variety of essential supplies generously donated by the volunteers, including school bags, stationery, indoor and outdoor sports equipment, rice bags, and assorted food packages. These contributions not only enhanced the children's daily lives but also provided them with new opportunities for learning and recreation.

The event unfolded in a warm and joyful atmosphere, highlighted by a cake-cutting ceremony. The children delighted in the celebration, feeling the love and care from the community. Following the celebration, the volunteers distributed the donated supplies to each child, their faces lighting up with happiness.

Shahid Khan expressed his deep satisfaction in organizing such an event, noting that witnessing the children's joy and gratitude reinforced his commitment to serving vulnerable communities. He emphasized his desire to reach more children in need in the future, helping them to improve their lives and build brighter futures.

The success of this event not only provided tangible support to the children of Prayagraj but also demonstrated the power of collective goodwill. The collaboration between Wash n Dry Launders and IYDF showcased how businesses and charitable organizations can work together to create positive social impact and bring more warmth and hope to children in need. Pratibha Dubey expressed her heartfelt thanks for the event, praising it for offering significant encouragement and support to the children.

