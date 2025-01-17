Waves Summit to Showcase India's Leadership in Technological Advancements in Media Sector: C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secy, I&B at IDS25

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 17: "By exploring how AI can optimize content generation and drive innovation, the Waves Summit underscores India's readiness to lead in technological advancements within the media sector," said C Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, addressing the 19th India Digital Summit (#IDS2025). Waves 2025 is being organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, to celebrate and amplify India's creative and media economy.

As part of the Waves Summit, being held February 5 - 9, 2025, the Ministry is also launching the Create in India Challenge, Season 1, which will feature several 'challenges' aimed at fostering innovation and creativity. Out of these, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is collaborating is organizing four key challenges: Waves Reel Making Challenge in partnership with Meta, Waves Explorer Challenge in association with YouTube, Waves Chronicles: AI Comic Art Challenge in association with Google Play and Waves AI Art Installation Challenge. These challenges aim to bring together creators, technologists, and innovators to explore the intersection of art, technology, and storytelling, further positioning India as a leader in the global creative economy.

The 19th IDS is being organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, supported by Digital India, Skill India and Make in India.

Highlighting India's ascent as a powerhouse in the creative and technological dimensions of the global media landscape, Shri Rajan said, "Waves 2025 is designed to be a transformative, industry-led platform that brings together global and Indian stakeholders across the media and entertainment sectors. Through collaboration, showcasing innovation, and championing Indian creativity, we aim to position India as a global leader in media technology and content creation."

Titled "Waves Unveiled: Showcasing India's Creative Power in the Global Media Economy", the session also shed light on the Waves Bazaar, a one-stop marketplace for the media and entertainment sector which expands on the concept of NFBC's Film Bazaar by creating a platform for cross-sector collaboration, B2B meetings, and showcasing innovations. Besides Shri Rajan it was also addressed by Achal Malhotra, CEO, Waves; Natasha Jog, Director, Public Policy India, Meta; Aneesha Dhar, Head, Google Play, Ecosystem and Scaled Partnerships India, and Kavitha K K, Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager India, Google.

Shri Rajan talked about the creative challenges emphasising India's commitment to fostering young talent. Waves emphasis on supporting startups in the media and entertainment space reflects the importance of nurturing entrepreneurial innovation. The platform will also facilitate discussions on policy roadmaps to create an enabling environment for growth, job creation, and investment in the sector. Waves 2025 aligns with India's larger economic vision, as articulated by the Honourable Prime Minister, positioning the media and entertainment industry as a critical driver of growth.

IDS 2025 is being Powered by NPCI, Amazon.in and MPL are Platinum partners. Among Gold Partners are PhonePe; Australia Trade and Investment Commission; IDA Ireland; Paytm ads, Jagran New Media and Exotel. Route Mobile is the Cloud Communications Partner. Silver Partners include AWS, ShareChat, Shiprocket; Times Internet, and TV9 Network.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with more than 600 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor