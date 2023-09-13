Wavesys Global announces new alliances with leaders and partners

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 13: Wavesys Global, the renowned IT-led security solutions provider, announced the appointment of Itude Technologies Private Limited as their National Distributor. Headquartered in Mumbai, ITude Technologies aspires to be India’s leading technology products and services distribution company. The company has a presence in major Indian cities, with offices in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In preparation for the responsibility of carrying and delivering Wavesys ideals and promises, the savvy team at ITude underwent meticulous training with regard to the products, services, and solution packages offered by Wavesys Global to its clients. After the end of a week-long training, the ITude team has come out confident and adept, and the training team of Wavesys Global is content about the success of the training program.

Talking about his new development, the Senior Regional Director of Wavesys Global, Abhishek Kumar, said, "Wavesys Global had been on a search for a national distributor who would be as zealous as we are about our offerings and feel the same way about advancing in the industry, with the industry, and be willing to give their best to achieve the goal; we were also hoping it would be a company with bright and fresh ideas. We found these traits in ITude and hence locked the deal. The team at ITude has shown good progress in understanding our offerings and is now all set to be our national distributor."

In addition, Wavesys has also recently appointed their new Regional Sales Manager for the northern and eastern regions of India. Lalit Upreti and Satyaki Kundu will be taking over as the RSM-North and RSM-East, respectively.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lalit Upreti and Satyaki Kundu on board to steer our sales forward in these very promising regions of India. We are confident that the sales and technical expertise of our new leaders will help Wavesys tap into untouched avenues and highly sought-after projects alike. In anticipation of a brighter future, the team of Wavesys extends a warm welcome to Upreti and Kundu", said Abhishek Kumar.

Lalit Upreti, appointed as the RSM North, has had an impressive 30 years of experience transitioning from the technical side to the management side of business. Upreti has held central roles in Greenleaf IT Consulting Pvt. Ltd. and Multivirt India Pvt. Ltd. and is also endorsed by many for his marketing and advertising skills. Speaking of this new development, Upreti said, "I am very excited to be a part of the Wavesys team. With my experience and diversified expertise, I am sure I can bring further greatness to the work at Wavesys. After all, Wavesys Global is one player in the IT-led security solutions industry that has been trying to bring true reformist change to the Indian security solutions scenario."

RSM East: Satyaki Kundu, too, is a professional with versatile abilities and varied aptitudes. He has held key leadership positions in sales for over 15 years in organizations like Score Information Technologies Ltd., Midas Safety, and Tractel Tirfor India Pvt. Ltd. He has played an instrumental role in managing and driving growth and profitability in these organizations. In addition, he also holds immense material knowledge in the areas of Export-Import, and in Psychology, also PR, Advertising and Communications. "I am keen to bring in positive results and change as the Regional Sales Manager at Wavesys Global. I am excited to explore and utilize the massive, unexplored growth opportunities for the company. I have seen immense potential in Wavesys in terms of business growth, and I plan to access and employ the best strategies in all those potential segments soon enough", he said, speaking of his plans at Wavesys.

The forerunners at Wavesys Global have expressed confidence that these new partnerships and leadership appointments are the beginning of a stimulating journey towards achieving the dream of a bright and secure India.

More about Wavesys Global

Wavesys Global specializes in Video Content Analytics, Video Management Software, IP Cameras, and IP Access Control Solutions. Waveys Global offers a complete analytics suite with features like speed violation, counting, people tracker, zone & lines, object classification, pattern recognition, post estimation, and many more.

Wavesys cameras support machine learning-based video content analytics at edge on their IP30 series cameras as well as with more than 5000 camera models of other manufacturers at the server level using an open platform video management software. The latest range of Wavesys cameras IP50 series offer industry-led deep learning-based analytics at edge.

