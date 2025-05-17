"We faced threats but truth held us together": BYJU's co-founder Divya Gokulnath alleges intimidation to isolate Byju Raveendran

Dubai [UAE], May 17 : Amid legal troubles surrounding the ed-tech company BYJU'S, co-founder and wife of Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath has alleged that a targeted campaign of intimidation and pressure tactics were mounted aimed at isolating her husband by threatening those close to him, including family members, colleagues, and even legal counsel.

In an interview with ANI, Gokulnath claimed that individuals associated with the company, including co-founders, legal teams, and senior management, were threatened.

"The strategy we now come to understand is that try and weaken BYJU by blaming and pulling everybody around him who supports him. My brother-in-law. Not many people are left because co-founding partners... just pull anybody and anyone. Even our lawyers have been threatened. They've been told that their license will be cancelled. I don't want to take their name. This is the level to which we are being intimidated or they're trying to intimidate us by sending people to our homes."

On being questoned if she had have ever been threatened, Gokulnath replied in the affirmative.

She further added, "By people just walking into our management's house. And I cannot believe. And that is why I am disappointed that why are we giving so much importance."

On being asked if people who are being threatened, are living in India, Divya said, "Yes. They are everywhere. They send people who look like goons. They think we will get intimidated. They don't know what we are made of. They don't know where we come from...."

Referring to incidents where unknown individuals reportedly visited the homes of management personnel, Byju Raveendran, the founder and the CEO of BYJU's, expressed concern.

"People get scared when somebody walks in, intrudes into a home in the context of not having answers."

Despite all these troubles, Gokulnath asserted that it is the truth and the final mission that binds all of them together.

"I think indirectly that's what they're trying to say. They're saying stand-off, or maybe create a lot of reputational damage so that you say, okay, you know what, I'll stay out of this. It's not going to happen because there is something, there is truth that binds all of us together. There is the final mission that binds all of us together," she asserted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor