Web Series "Meri Adhuri Khwahish" about PubG Love Story Premiered on MYOTT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: A captivating online series that delves into the unexpected turns that love can take in the digital era is about to shake the entertainment world. OJ Music and Productions proudly announces the release of Meri Adhuri Khwahish, premiering today on the MYOTT streaming platform.

Meri Adhuri Khwahish tells the story of a married woman who finds herself drawn to another man while playing the popular online game PUBG. Despite having a seemingly happy family life, boredom sets in, and she falls under the spell of a charming diamond manufacturer she meets virtually. Torn between her comfortable reality and the spark of a new connection, she makes a life-altering decision.

Meri Adhuri Khwahish delivers an engaging story that explores the challenges of love, desire, and the complicated nature of relationships in the modern digital age. The series, directed by Royal Munda OJ, is produced by a committed production team headed by producers Ram Kishan, Suresh, Ashish, Dillu Namrdaar, and Sashi Kapoor. The concept became a reality in large part thanks to the efforts of Project Head Daizel Cutinho.

Meri Adhuri Khwahish is directed by Royal Munda OJ, who is noted for his ability to create gripping storylines. His earlier efforts, such as the high-budget music video "Girlfriend" and the socially mindful online serial "Sarkari Babu," show his diversified skill set.

Today also sees the official release of the music video "Silsila" on the official YouTube channel of OJ Music. The music will be circulated on all digital platforms worldwide. The video was shot in the bright Gurugram location known as "Vibe In," a prime location owned by Mr. Abhay Bhardwaj. Vibe In has established itself as a top filming destination in Delhi NCR, having hosted shoots for web series and music videos across various locations, including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Goa, and Dubai. Notably, the shoot budgets for the web series and "Silsila" were Rs12.5 lakhs and Rs14 lakhs, respectively.

Rohit Nagar skillfully utilised the editor's tools to bring the video to life, while Rahul Kumar's expertise as a web developer ensured the music's smooth digital release. "Silsila" is produced by the squad of Arjun Pathak, Shabdh Arora, Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, and Anant Sharma. Interestingly, Anant Sharma previously collaborated with the team as an actor in the music video "Teri Fitrat Dagabaaz" and is now venturing into production with "Silsila."

