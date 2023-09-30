Webb Unveils Tangle Network Testnet, Pioneering the Future of Private, Decentralized Applications
New York [US], September 30: Today, Webb announced the launch of its much-anticipated Tangle Network Testnet, setting the stage for a new era of private and decentralized applications.
About Webb
Led by founder Drew Stone, Webb is the premier cross-chain zero-knowledge messaging layer, committed to revolutionizing blockchain privacy. Backed by industry giants like Polychain, Lemniscap, and Commonwealth Labs, Webb introduces a suite of tools aimed at advancing zero-knowledge (ZK) and multi-party computation (MPC) applications across multiple blockchains.
The Challenge and Our Solution
Blockchain networks today face significant hurdles: limited interoperability, scaling difficulties, centralized control, and privacy concerns. Webb's Tangle Network, built on the powerful Substrate framework, is designed to tackle these challenges by offering a next-generation blockchain platform.
Why Tangle Network?
Our vision is to make it easier for developers to create secure, private zero-knowledge (ZK) and multi-party computation (MPC)-based decentralized applications. Tangle Network simplifies:
* Proof Generation: Delegate computational tasks to our validators.
* Trusted Setups: Tangle Network manages complex ceremonies for you.
* Secure Signing: Utilize our threshold signing for cross-chain operations.
By removing these barriers, we massively improve the time to launch for ZK and MPC-based decentralized applications.
Noteworthy Features
* Unparalleled speed, security, and scalability via Substrate.
* Decentralized control through Distributed Key Generation (DKG).
* Advanced protocols for zero-knowledge applications.
* Cross-chain compatibility with IBC and XCM.
* Easy migration of existing apps through Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) support.
* Smooth, forkless upgrades.
What's Next?
The Testnet launch kicks off with an in-depth whitepaper, followed by a series of engagement events during the testnet phase. Our mainnet is scheduled for a Q1/Q2 2024 launch, featuring hackathons, workshops, and a targeted grant program to accelerate the adoption of privacy-focused applications.
Testnet Quick Links
* Whitepaper: Read here.
* Get Started: Polkadot Apps for Tangle Network
* Documentation: docs.webb.tools
Get Involved
* Developers: Start building on Tangle today. Learn More
* Validators and Relayers: Help secure and maintain the network. Learn More
* Join the Community: Follow us on Twitter or join our Discord.
Contact Us
For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, email us at hello@webb.tools
Visit our website
