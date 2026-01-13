Wellness goes Mainstream: From White Lotus to Global Retreats, 2026 Ushers in Era of Holistic Living

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Wellness is no longer just a whisper. It's roaring across screens, spas and skies. Netflix's The White Lotus created a new trend of turning wellness into cultural escapes whilst conversations around gut cleansing, sound baths dominate social conversations. New wellness centres, clinics are sprouting like wildflowers and wellness bookings surge 40 % year on year (Global Wellness Institute). From Bollywood celebs to boardroom executives, 2026 marks the year holistic health becomes a mainstream mandate.

Pioneering this revolution are luxury retreats blending ancient wisdom and cutting-edge rejuvenation. From longevity bio-hacks to hormone balancing retreats for women, itineraries feature resets, detox programs, mindfulness immersions, vegan food, and sustainable practices embedded into customer experiences. These programs are designed to deliver real transformation rooted in the philosophy of holistic living and the harmony of mind, body and soul. These wellness sanctuaries offer spaces and expanses of nature that lend to healing and calming the senses.

SwaSwara in Gokarna, a CGH Wellness Centre is nestled on the pristine Om beach in Gokarna, a couple of hours from Goa airport. This coastal heaven overlooks the Arabian sea and is rooted in the philosophy of Swa (self) and fosters self-discovery through eco-conscious living. Here guests can immerse in yoga nidra sessions amidst lush greenery and ocean rhythms and partake in other signature experiences like Ayurveda pavilions and art studios for creative expression. The centre has recently introduced new Perimenopause and Menopause programs, 5- 7-day retreats featuring pranayama, hydrotherapy, reflexology and elemental rituals (Earth, Water, Fire, Air, Space) to ease hot flashes, weight gain, insomnia and emotional imbalances. www.cghearth.com/swaswara

Venturing eastward, bespoke wellness journeys to Bhutan elevate mindfulness to spiritual heights. Guided treks through the valleys of Paro, visits to monasteries, organic farm to table concepts, unique hot stone baths, using mineral rich rivers stones heated with medicinal herbs to alleviate stress, all provide immersive experiences amid the most rarified air in the happiest kingdom on earth. The sacred monasteries amplify serenity through private meditation with Buddhist monks. Wellness centres offer a combination of yoga, Tibetan medicine, forest bathing in the country's 70% green cover, promoting carbon- negative rejuvenation.

Layan Life by Anantara, Phuket, is an award-winning, next-generation medical-led wellness retreat where advanced science, sensory immersion, and ancient Thai healing traditions converge. Guided by a distinctive "Whole of Life" philosophy, the retreat offers deeply personalised wellness journeys integrating longevity medicine, traditional Thai therapies, complementary healing, and lifestyle medicine. Set between the lush greenery of a protected national park and the tranquil shores of Layan Beach, the experience unfolds through advanced diagnostics, bio-harmonising therapies such as cryotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen, mindful movement, hydrothermal rituals, and clean, nutrition-forward cuisine. Designed to support guests through every season of life, Layan Life extends its impact beyond the stay through ongoing wellness continuity reinforcing the belief that true transformation is not a momentary escape, but a lifelong practice. www.layanlifephuket.com

In Amanbagh's rural, Rajasthan oasis, the journey begins with a three-day Detoxification Programme, curated by Novak Djokovic (Aman's first Global Wellness Ambassador) to offer a guided reset for body, mind and spirit, while drawing on the healing traditions of this ancient land. The ancient art of Pinda Sweda (a traditional Ayurvedic treatment using herbal boluses) on day two offers a therapeutic embrace rooted in Rajasthan's heritage. This destination-led therapy takes place on day two, bookended by a Signature Aman treatment (90 - 150 minutes) on day one, promoting relaxation, and a body-mind-spirit balancing activity (60-minutes) on day three, providing guests with the tools to sustain their journey after their stay. www.aman.com/resorts/amanbagh

Set within Sri Lanka's storied ramparts, Amangalla introduces Ceylon Crystal Therapy. A deeply rejuvenating ritual rooted in the island's traditions, the treatment combines Sri Lankan crystals with aromatic herbs and spices, working along key meridian points to balance energy flows and relieve tension. The warmth of the crystals penetrates deeply into the muscles, creating a sense of relaxation and renewal. The property also offers profound spiritual grounding through Monk-Led Meditation and Monk Blessings, sacred practices that foster clarity and emotional balance. These ceremonies offer a rare opportunity to connect with Sri Lanka's rich spiritual heritage, and in turn, foster a feeling of inner peace and renewal.

Nestled within the tranquil surroundings of Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, Soneva Soul offers an intuitive pathway to wellbeing, rooted in time-honoured healing traditions and guided by expert care. Guided by the principles of 'lifestyle evolution', Soneva Soul works with every guest to co-curate personalized wellness experiences, enabling you to thrive. Every Soneva Soul hosts regular residencies by the world's most acclaimed wellness experts - bringing their vast experience to Soneva Soul across a spectrum of healing therapies and wellness practices, and sharing their extensive knowledge with guests. soneva.com/soneva-soul

As 2026 unfolds, these iconic centres prove that wellness is no fleeting fad. It's here to stay. As everyone navigates life's transitions or battles burnouts and seek work -life balance, wellness programs and centres offer tremendous opportunities to reclaim their lives, fostering resilience and self-care for a healthier world ahead.

