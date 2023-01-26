What is Lip Neutralization and how it can help save time every morning

Raman Chohan, Co-owner, Victress Beauty Academy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26: In the world of semi-permanent makeup, Lip treatments are becoming some of the most sought-after treatments for people around the world. This treatment is especially becoming popular with individuals with dark lip discoloration. Lip neutralization, sometimes referred to lip correction by some, is the process of neutralizing dark lip colors through a multi-step process leaving your lips with a natural bright color.

Darkening of the lips can often be the result of Hyperpigmentation. Hyperpigmentation is a common and typically harmless condition that occurs when areas of your skin become darker than the rest of your skin. This happens due to increased production of melanin, the pigment that produces color in your skin. Melanin is a dark brown to black pigment occurring in the hair, skin, and iris of the eye in people and animals. It is responsible for tanning of skin exposed to sunlight. This skin discoloration caused by excess melanin can be due to numerous reasons such as skin trauma, sun exposure, medications nutrient related deficiencies, hormonal changes and even caused by some medications and numerous other medical conditions.

“Dark lip neutralization is a procedure that with multiple treatments will help us reach a desirable brighter lip color tone. This procedure is completed using the Fitzpatrick color scale to cancel out dark and/or blue toned colors. We use these multiple session to cancel out your dark coloring with the appropriate warm tones effectively cancelling out the unwanted pigmentation. Most procedures on average will need 2-3 sessions to achieve desired results of warm tone lips” said Raman Chohan, Co-owner, Victress Beauty Academy.

Lip neutralization will leave you with beautiful warm colored lips. For many clients this is a huge boost in confidence not having to hide behind lipsticks and being comfortable with a natural look. This procedure is also great for the modern woman who may be looking to save time in the mornings or not want the stress of reapplying lipstick multiple times during the day.

Visit: https://www.victressbeautyacademy.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor