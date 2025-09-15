Whistling Woods Intl Partners with Greenlance Energy to Power Filmcity Campus with Solar, Aiming for Net-Zero Transition

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Whistling Woods International (WWI), one of Asia's leading institutes for Film, Communication, and Creative Arts, has announced the successful commissioning of a 1,095 kWp ground-mounted captive solar power plant at the Solar Park in Wardha, Maharashtra.

Developed in collaboration with Greenlance Energy Pvt. Ltd., the solar facility is expected to generate approximately 1.5 million units of clean electricity annually, enabling the institute to meet nearly 80% of its power needs through renewable energy sources.

Win-Win for everyone. Significant Environmental Impact + electricity cost savings

The environmental benefits of this solar initiative are substantial. The annual clean energy output is equivalent to removing 260 cars from the road permanently or planting 54,000 trees. The project is also expected to offset over 1,200 metric tons of CO₂ emissions every year, marking a major milestone in WWI's ongoing sustainability efforts.

Add to this, the value generated from solar electricity production would enable a significant reduction in the annual electricity costs being borne for the Whistling Woods filmcity campus, through the one-nation-one-grid initiative.

Scalable Renewable Model: Group Captive Open Access

The project was executed under the Group Captive Open Access model, a framework that allows large energy consumers to procure renewable power directly, making the transition both efficient and scalable. This aligns with WWI's long-term goal of integrating sustainability into its operations and curriculum, offering students real-world insights into environmental responsibility.

Whistling Woods' Leadership Perspective: Education and Sustainability Aligned

Commenting on the development, Meghna Ghai Puri, President of Whistling Woods International, highlighted the institute's broader vision beyond education.

"At Whistling Woods, our mission extends beyond providing world-class education; it includes inspiring our students to be responsible global citizens. This solar power generation partnership is a testament to our commitment to sustainability. We are not only taking our campus to net-zero but also setting a strong example for the media and entertainment industry."

She also acknowledged the importance of the one-nation-one-grid initiative and the role of corporations like Greenlance Energy in making the project a reality.

Greenlance Energy's Role in Implementation

Girish Panjwani, MD & CEO of Greenlance Energy Pvt. Ltd., praised WWI's commitment to renewable energy and education:

"We are honoured to be associated with Whistling Woods International, a pioneer in creative education. Their leadership in adopting renewable energy on such a scale demonstrates remarkable foresight. This project highlights the benefits of the Group Captive Solar Plant model, making clean energy accessible and affordable for leading institutions."

Championing Sustainability in Creative Education

With this landmark project, Whistling Woods International not only reinforces its role as a leader in creative education, but also positions itself as a proactive advocate of environmental responsibility. The initiative sets a new benchmark for the integration of sustainable practices in educational institutions and the broader media and entertainment industry.

