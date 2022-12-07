Why Big Eyes Coin, Binance Coin, and Litecoin Could Be Trending Today

The crypto market presents a fair platform for earning huge money and also losing money. It boils down to how much you know about the market and how to salvage any little opportunity you get to enter the market at the right time.

Trends are some of the things that influence demand and supply. A negative trend could set an entire cryptocurrency ablaze, while a positive trend can change the narrative entirely. This doesn't mean that traders cannot still make profits off any trend. It narrows downs to your full understanding of the market and how trends contribute to demand and supply.

That said, these three cryptocurrencies have been observed to be trending lately as 2023 becomes visible: Binance Coin (BNB), Litecoin (LTC), and . Among the three cryptocurrencies, Big Eyes Coin is the newest on the list. Its trend could not be farther from the attraction it's receiving from the crypto community so far.

Binance Coin (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC): Trends to Watch

Binance Coin (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC) are popular cryptocurrencies that have built a solid reputation in the industry. Binance Coin is the utility token of the Binance Chains (BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain). Litecoin, as the name goes, is a lighter version of Bitcoin inspired by Bitcoin.

Litecoin's halving event which is set to take off in the early months of 2023 could be the influence of its current bullishness. In the wake of the news, Litecoin has flipped many cryptocurrencies to edge to the top as traders continue to monitor the market for potential gains.

Binance Coin's trend may be a reaction to Binance's latest move in the traditional and digital industries. Binance has been bent on powering more utilities and partnering with top influencers like football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.

Why Big Eyes Coin Could Be Loved by the Crypto CommunityBig Eyes Coin was launched in the second half of 2022. It is almost the concluding presale at the time of writing. Big Eyes Coin has been positioned for something great. Its community believes it is going to become one of the leading meme tokens in the market.

The 2022 crypto year wasn't favourable for any crypto trader. But the Big Eyes community believes that this token has the potential to make traders smile again. What sets Big Eyes Coin apart from other meme tokens is its inspiration and determination to change the narratives about meme tokens.

Big Eyes Coin was inspired by cats and aims to capitalise on the "cat & dog" rivalry to build healthy market competitions that will drive higher demand for meme tokens.

Its presale success is a stepping stone that shows how much potential Big Eyes Coin could offer the crypto community in the future. The rewards, games, and NFT packages are some of the activities that could be attracting enthusiasts to join the Big Eyes community.

Binance Coin (BNB) and Litecoin may be industry leaders, but Big Eyes Coin has shown potential to replicate their success when it becomes a full-blown DeFi project.

