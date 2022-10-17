Wildlense Eco Foundation's project expansion with the Van Dhan Yojna

Wildlense Eco Foundation was started in 2018 to preserve wildlife and nature.

They collaborated with Van Dhan Yojna to provide eco-friendly packaging and distribution for all Van Dhan products.

Through this project, they collaborate with an additional 20 Van Dhan Samitis across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. They work with local tribal communities, who have traditionally depended upon forest resources for their livelihood, to spread awareness and support them by providing sustainable solutions to increase their household incomes through the Van Dhan Yojana and other schemes launched by the Government of India from time to time.

Wildlense's primary focus is on sustainable packaging solutions that protect the environment while providing quality products to the consumer. Wildlense's products are made with recyclable materials and are 100 per cent biodegradable after use. The forests of India are the well-known home to some of the most exotic and medically vital flora and indigenous tribes; this has resulted in a rising demand for sustainable & healthy products like those prepared by the native tribes of diverse forests. The company collectively works to bridge the gap between the tribes and their consumer base.

The company's launch of the Panna Amla Candy and the Amla Pachak proved to be a great success as they sold out in less than 12 hours and catered to more than 400 orders. Following the success of their primary launch, they added Wild Honey flavour from the Kalda Pathar Van Dhan Samiti and Giloy, Mahua & Baheda from the Siddhi Forest range.

After receiving numerous expressions of interest from Pan India Samitis for a collaboration, they decided to launch their new product range before Diwali. The products include Forest Chironji, Herbal Tea and Pickles from the Seoni forest division, bamboo products from Assam, & Tharu craft products from Dudhwa. These products will be available on their website - - for sale.

Wildlense Eco Foundation is sustainably transforming the lifestyle & mindset of ordinary people towards more eco-friendly options. They train these tribes & local villagers, especially youngsters, on how to better market their skills as naturalists, guides & vehicle drivers to attend the domestic & inbound guests as legitimate wildlife tourism. Such an arrangement has assured people from across the globe can easily access these valuable products & services. Their primary focus is on increasing public awareness & providing innovative eco-friendly alternatives to match your contemporary lifestyles, yet in line with the ancient Indian wisdom of respecting all life forms.

Purchasing these eco-friendly and natural products not only protects the planet but also supports the local artisan community by providing them with a better and more stable income.

To read more and purchase the products, please visit -

