Win Big with Miraj Cinemas' #MirajChallenge and Seize the Opportunity to Take Home the iPhone 14 and Many Other Exciting Prizes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Miraj Cinemas, India's third-largest and fastest-growing national multiplex chain, has recently unveiled the #MirajChallenge on Instagram - a captivating social media campaign that offers cinema-goers and content creators the opportunity to win exciting prizes, including a brand-new iPhone 14. Miraj Cinemas aims to empower users to share their authentic experiences through Insta-reels. The company fosters creativity, innovation, and a sense of community. Whether you're a cinephile or a content creator, Miraj Cinemas' state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to excellence are the ultimate cinematic destination.

Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, Chief Operating Officer of Miraj Cinemas, unveiled this innovative marketing strategy and said, "At Miraj Cinemas, our dedicated team has consistently strived to offer our patrons exceptional cinematic experiences. Recognizing the digital revolution and the rising popularity of user-generated content, we saw a unique opportunity to blend these spheres seamlessly, match the digital era, and be in trend. Thus, the #MirajChallenge was conceived, uniting the best of both worlds. Through the lens of our audience, the world will get an unfiltered view of the unique cinematic journey we offer."

He added, "With these reels and stories, we aim to show the world that Miraj Cinemas consistently delivers some of the nation's best cinematic experiences, and we're doing it interactively and engagingly. So, grab your mobile phones and your enthusiasm because together, we will rewrite the cinema script. Welcome to the #MirajChallenge, where your story becomes our blockbuster!"

The #MirajChallenge serves as a platform for Miraj Cinemas' audience to share their authentic experiences at the theatres, enabling a global audience to witness the exceptional cinematic journey that Miraj offers. Participants can create short videos during their visits to Miraj Cinemas and share them on Instagram using the hashtag #MirajChallenge and tag @MirajCinemas. By doing so, participants stand a chance to win the highly coveted iPhone 14 and many other thrilling prizes.

Miraj Cinemas intends to see as many individuals as possible join this movement, documenting and sharing their movie-watching experiences at their theatres. Another significant aspect of this initiative is the collaboration between Miraj Cinemas and Josh, the official short video partner. Josh, one of India's rapidly expanding short video content platforms, is ideally poised to amplify the campaign's reach, providing a broader audience with a glimpse into the outstanding experiences that await at Miraj Cinemas.

How to Participate in the #MirajChallenge

1. Create a short video at Miraj Cinemas.

2. Share it on Instagram with #MirajChallenge and tag @MirajCinemas.

3. Follow Miraj Cinemas on Instagram!

The grand prize is the coveted iPhone 14, accompanied by a host of other exclusive rewards for additional winners. Lights, camera, action - participants are encouraged to start filming and share their cinematic journey with Miraj Cinemas today!

Participants in this contest agree to adhere to the contest rules, which include requiring all entries to be original and filmed exclusively at Miraj Cinemas. Winners will receive Direct Messages within seven days after the contest concludes by 25th November 2023, tentatively. Miraj Cinemas retains the right to use the winning entries for promotional purposes across all platforms. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Participants release and hold Miraj Cinemas harmless from any liability, injuries, loss, or damage associated with this contest or any prize won.

It's essential to note that this contest is not sponsored, endorsed, administered, or associated with Instagram or Apple Inc. Any disputes related to this contest will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Miraj Cinemas, India's fastest-growing and third-largest national multiplex chain, is dedicated to delivering unparalleled entertainment and culinary delights. With 191 screens across 60 cinemas in 42 cities and 16 states, our expansion drive is set to soar beyond 300 screens by FY24. Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic adventure, blending cutting-edge technology and unwavering excellence.

