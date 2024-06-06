Wings to bollywood sales company shines at Cannes 2024 from India with Brijesh Gurnani & Vikrant More

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: Wings to Bollywood sales company screened more than 15 films this year in the Cannes Market. Most of the films were World Premiere at Cannes Market.

Brijesh Gurnani and Vikrant More founder as a sales agent at Cannes from India told that they have been doing Cannes market screenings for last 4 years and will keep on doing to showcase Indian talent at Cannes, a global film market.

The films we screened this year are AM I A HERO by Khatib Mohammed, BREAK THE SILENCE by Hemant Chouhan, ANTARNAAD by Parthaa Akerkar, NAVRAS KATHA COLLAGE By Praveen Hingonia, SATYASHODHAK By Nilesh Jalamkar, MUJHE SCHOOL NAHI JAANA By Nipon Dholua, HAPPAN SAANGWALA by Sunil Vyas, In search of sunshine by Arhaan Jamal, Kabir Humayun, Anshuman Chaturvedii, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Mohan Das. CHHHADI by Kirti Rawal, GAJRA by Vineet Shama, MAINEQUEEN by Nadeem Ansari, VANSH by Rishi Manohar, SHE JUSTIFIED by Mansi Dadhich, JATHARE SHAYANAM by Purvi Kamalnayan Trivedi.

Vikrant More extended congratulations to all the filmmakers hailing from different parts of India showing their regional culture and skills at Cannes Market.

Brijesh Gurnani said that this year we had variety of Indian films with different of languages and genres.

Vikrant More said we are keeping our fingers crossed that next year also we will showcase amazing films like this year. We are very much keen to support social filmmakers so that they can connect with international buyers and distributors at Cannes.

All filmmakers should submit their work to different state awards as government of India is also supporting filmmakers by all means. Producers should come forward to support weird ideas so that emerging filmmakers can exhibit their creations to a wider audience through film festivals.

Cannes film festival is a Mecca for cinephiles and fashion enthusiasts so we want to showcase more and more work here.

Brijesh Gurnani added that Indian filmmakers have already started showing their amazing filmmaking skill in this year Cannes awards. India is the largest film making country in the world, but still lags behind Hollywood when it comes to making movies that gain international recognition at festival circuit and pick up major awards. But now things are changing and India is coming forward to bag awards whether it is OSCAR or CANNES.

Such film festivals serve as hubs for networking and collaboration within the film industry. Filmmakers, film distributors, and critics. The duo hopes to serve better next year 2025 with much more creative art work.

