Winners of the Maharashtra Udyojak Awards 2021, felicitated at Reseal MRFC

Reseal Market Research and Film Company - Reseal.in recently organized the Maharashtra Udyojak Awards 2021 on the date of 5th Jan 2022 in Nashik.

The award ceremony was organized to recognize and honour those who have contributed to and excelled in the business world. Winners of the awards were felicitated by Bollywood Actress Saie Tamhankar, Mayur Patill - Asst. Commissioner Nashik Municipal Corporation, Dattaray Thaware - Regional Officer MCED, and Sudhir Kumar - Managing Director Reseal Market research & Film Company.

Furthermore, the showcase also enables these businesses to gain exposure and also boost their morale.

With years of experience and state-of-the-art facilities, Reseal - Market Research and Film Company has cemented its position as one of the best in the market. Its global presence across the UK, Asia, the Middle East, and other emerging markets.

The team at Reseal comprises market research specialists, analysts, moderators, consumer research specialists, and business strategists.

First-hand information and prudent analysis of various industries, technologies, economic and non-economic factors, and other aspects in the industry to identify prospective growth areas and gain a competitive edge.

The Top 10 winners at the Maharashtra Udyojak Awards 2021 are as follows:

Excellent Iconic Female Of Maharashtra Won by Dr Varsha Rathod Chairman Vardhaman Foundation Nagpur

Most Popular Youth Trendy Clothing Shop in Nashik won by Umesh Shinde Sanskar Enterprises Nashik

Most Popular & Trusted Tea Brand In Maharashtra won by Atul Khobragade Managing Director Ashwini Amruttulya Nagpur

Best Female Entrepreneur Of The Year won by Palvi Patil Owner Mandar Enterprises Mumbai

Most Leading Share Market Educational Academy In Maharashtra won by Sanket Joshi Founder & CEO Alpha Traders Nashik

One Of The Leading Real Estate Company In Maharashtra won by Maheshwari Rathod Chairman & Managing Director Metrocity Properties Vashi.

Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year won by Amol Borude Founder & CEO Happazon Technologies Aurangabad

Most Promising Men's Wear Shop in Maharashtra won by Rudra Rudraksh Owner 7/12 Brand@Venue Ambajogai

Solutions Around Emerging Artificial Intelligence & Data Engineering won by Dr Amit Andre CEO The Data Tech Labs Pune

Contribution & Robust Thought Process In Nurturing Education For The Benefit Of Lifeskills won by Shobha Ranganathan Founder & CEO Shobha's World of Learning Mumbai

