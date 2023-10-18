Wipro reports almost steady net profit, revenue from operations in Q2

New Delhi [India], October 18 : IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday almost steady growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,667.3 crore in the July-September 2023 quarter, as against Rs 2,649.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally, 0.1 per cent, to Rs 22,515.9 crore in the said quarter, as against Rs 225,39.7 crore.

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30 earlier today.

In its earnings report, it said voluntary attrition has continued to moderate quarter-on-quarter, coming in at a nine-quarter low of 13.4 per cent in this quarter.

"We continue to win in the market despite the uncertain macro environment," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.

"We ended the second quarter with 22 accounts above the USD100M range, which is double the number we had in FY'21. Our large deal total contract value reached USD 1.3 billionhighest in the last nine quarters," Delaporte said.

"Against a challenging environment, we continue to take the bold decisions needed to realize our long-term ambitions. We are investing in our technology infrastructure and streamlining our operations and delivery to drive profitable growth. We are training and reskilling our people so they can be ready for an AI-driven future," the CEO said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor