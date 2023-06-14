With a menu curated by an Internationally acclaimed Lebanese Chef, The Maffei Kitchen brings exotic Mediterranean flavors to Bangalore

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 14: Gone are the days when Indians were happy with "Indianized" versions of authentic international cuisines. As the world becomes a global village, connoisseurs are getting well-versed in the way cuisines taste across the globe. They are no longer willing to compromise when it comes to the taste of international delicacies.

Considering the need to relish authentic international cuisine, Maffei "Fine Artisan Kitchen" brings warm Mediterranean flavors to Bangalore. Since its inception in the October of 2022, Maffei Kitchen offers its customers authentic Lebanese, Moroccan, and Greek cuisine. From marinated olives to the exotic feta cheese, the popular Lebanese restaurant in Bangalore sources fresh produce and uses seasonally acquired ingredients to prepare each of its delicacies.

To set itself apart from the clutter, Maffei Kitchen operates with an internationally acclaimed Lebanese chef at the helm of affairs. With over 25 years of experience in the culinary industry, Chef Ammar Molki brings with him the secrets and tricks of the trade that can only be found in Lebanon. Being the Executive Chef at Maffei, he has curated an exclusive menu inspired by traditional Lebanese culinary styles. Chef Ammar and his team strive to maintain the Mediterranean essence in every item listed on the menu, letting the Silicon Valley of India taste the flavors of Lebanon, Morocco, and Greece.

Operational from 11:30 AM onwards throughout the week, the Lebanese fine dining restaurant in Bangalore sports a menu with handpicked Mediterranean delicacies. From offering its customers the classic Fattoush salad and Baba Ghanoush to authentic falafels and Kabab Dajaj skewers, Maffei Kitchen intends to take them on a quick Mediterranean trip with its flavors. The fine dining restaurant in Bangalore also complements the delicacies with an extensive wine list and a range of house cocktails.

Chef Ammar Molki believes that Maffei Kitchen will familiarize the Bangalore crowd with the traditional flavors of his homeland. He says, "At Maffei, our primary goal is to bring Lebanese cuisine to Bangalore with its native formula. Instead of serving Indian food that 'tastes like Lebanese,' our team of culinary experts ensures that the customers are made to feel as if they have entered a restaurant in the streets of Lebanon!"

To learn more about Maffei Kitchen and read the complete menu, visit its official website here: https://www.maffei.in/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor