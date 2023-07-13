With three new stores, Enrich is taking the elevated beauty experience closer to customers in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 13: Renowned beauty brand, Enrich, has opened three new stores in Ahmedabad, offering an innovative fusion of beauty services and retail products and creating a one-stop destination for all beauty needs. The new stores have been launched in Nikol, Science City and Shahibaug.



At Enrich’s new stores, customers can experience an extensive range of beauty services, including creative hair colour services like Balayage, revitalizing hair treatments such as Kerastase rituals and hair Botox, and skin services like luxury facials, manicures, and pedicures. The highlight of these stores is the selection of an entire range of renowned beauty products, encompassing makeup, fragrances, skincare, and haircare, providing our customers with an exceptional and all-encompassing beauty experience like never before.

Expressing his delight at the launch of the new stores in Ahmedabad, Enrich Founder Vikram Bhatt said, “Ahmedabad holds a special place in our hearts, and we are thrilled to bring our customers a new and unique experience in this vibrant city. By expanding our offerings to include retail, we are delighted to provide customers with a holistic, personalised experience, building upon our longstanding commitment to delivering personalised services in our salons. We invite everyone to be a part of this exciting journey as we strive to set new benchmarks in the realm of beauty and wellness.”

Enrich’s exceptional offerings in luxury fragrances include Ralph Lauren, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, and many more.

Its exclusive cosmetics range comprises Lakmé, Chambor, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, and L’oréal Paris, to name a few.

The skincare/haircare expertise spans L’oréal Professional, Kerastase, Olaplex, The Face Shop, Thalgo, Remy Laure, Born Ethical, etc.

The grand opening of the new stores in Nikol and Science City was honored by the presence of MLA Kanchanben Radadiya, singer and actor Arvind Vegda, BJP cultural cell member Maharshi Desai, Khadiya BJP president Rakesh Bhavsar, and Namo Times’ managing editor Bhavesh Dave. Both these stores are fully operational, while the Shahibaug store will open in August, adding another delightful destination to the Enrich family in Ahmedabad.

