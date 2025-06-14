Woh Kahani’s Journey of Sound: Where Every Word Speaks

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 14: Woh Kahani was created by Yishafun Solution Private Limited. It started with a simple idea—to make stories easy to enjoy even when one is busy. The team saw that many people wanted to listen to stories during travel or housework. This idea led to a platform where people could enjoy Indian stories in different languages without looking at a screen.

This platform offers audio stories in Hindi and many other Indian languages. It has over 3,000 stories and more than 10,000 episodes. These stories cover all kinds of genres like love, mystery, and even self-help. This mix of entertainment and learning makes the app perfect for students, working people, and story lovers who want to enjoy tales in their mother tongue.

Woh Kahani is made for listeners who are always on the go. From office workers to college students, everyone can enjoy stories while multitasking. The app also has personalised playlists. These are based on what people like to hear, which makes the experience more enjoyable and special for each user.

From the beginning, Woh Kahani focused on Indian stories. Many old regional tales were missing from modern apps. The platform was built to keep such stories alive. It respects cultural traditions and allows users to hear tales passed down from past generations, now in their own language and style.



Woh Kahani did not grow overnight. In the beginning, it offered only basic audio content. But with time, it added better features like smart search, playlists, and social sharing. Now, users can explore many stories quickly. It even added better sound quality to make storytelling more real and magical.

The journey was not easy. The biggest challenges were to build a large story library, keep high sound quality, and attract users in a market filled with free apps. Also, many global platforms had more money. Still, the team used its knowledge of Indian culture and worked with local artists to make strong content.

One of the proudest moments for Woh Kahani was crossing 3,000 stories and 10,000 episodes. Many of these are in Indian languages, which is rare on global platforms. Another special thing is that people spend an average of 45 minutes on the app per session. That shows how much they love listening.

Audio content is growing fast in India. People now prefer listening while doing daily tasks. Regional stories are becoming more popular too. Woh Kahani is ready for this change. In the next few years, it aims to grow its library, reach new listeners, add smart features, and enter markets where Indian people live abroad.

Learn more at: https://wohkahani.com/

