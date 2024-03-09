Women empowerment comes from within: Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 9: In a world often cluttered with noise and chaos, there are moments when a voice rises above the rest, resonating with wisdom, grace, and empowerment. Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar’s recent blog piece, “In celebration…” is one such article that celebrates the essence of womanhood and ignites a spark of inspiration within its readers.

As the sun ascends, Kirloskar invites us to bask in its warmth, not merely as spectators but as active participants in the narrative of change. With eloquent prose, she paints a portrait of women as the architects of transformation, navigating the complexities of modern-day existence with resilience and grace. It is a testament to the indomitable spirit that courses through the veins of every woman, from the corridors of power to the quiet corners of rural life.

Drawing from Simone de Beauvoir’s timeless wisdom, Kirloskar reminds us that womanhood is not a static state but a journey of becoming. Each dawn presents an opportunity for self-redefinition, a chance to carve out our identities amidst the ebb and flow of life’s currents. It is a call to embrace our inherent strength and the boundless possibilities that lie before us.

One of the most poignant aspects of Kirloskar’s piece is her acknowledgment of the role played by the youth in shaping the future landscape of India. With over 100 million Gen Z teens and tweens, she sees not just a demographic statistic but a reservoir of untapped potential. To them, she extends a message of encouragement, urging them to dream boldly, act decisively, and embody the change they wish to see in the world. It is a rallying cry for a generation poised to redefine the norms and rewrite the script of history.

In celebrating the resilience of women in New India, Kirloskar also pays homage to the timeless wisdom of Indian civilization. She reminds us of the profound philosophical underpinnings that have long championed the equality of genders. Her article says, “Indian civilizational values have always put women on an equal footing. In Indian philosophy, Prakriti (matter and femaleness) and Purusha (consciousness, maleness) interact and produce the universe.” Through the lens of Prakriti and Purusha, she invites us to contemplate the intricate dance of femaleness and consciousness that gives birth to the universe itself. It is a reminder of the intrinsic worth and power that women have always possessed, waiting to be unleashed and embraced.

At its core, Kirloskar’s message is one of empowerment from within. She calls upon women to recognize their worth and cultivate self-esteem, confidence, and conviction. It is a reminder that true empowerment begins with self-belief, radiating outward to touch every facet of our lives. Whether navigating the complexities of the professional world or nurturing relationships in the personal sphere, Kirloskar’s words serve as a guiding light, illuminating the path toward fulfillment and success.

“Women empowerment comes from within. First, we must empower ourselves. Believe in ourselves. Have high self-esteem. Have self-confidence and conviction. Our work will speak for itself. Our ability to weave relationships, family, academic excellence & work will script our success. Both at work and in life…,” Kirloskar writes.

Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar’s blog piece is a beacon of hope and inspiration in an increasingly tumultuous world. With her eloquent prose and profound insights, she celebrates the resilience of women in New India, inviting readers to join in the journey of self-discovery and empowerment. It is a reminder that within us lies the power to shape our destinies and chart a course toward a brighter tomorrow.

The complete article is available on her blog: https://chatgkirloskar.blogspot.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor