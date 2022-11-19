Women win big at the Digital Women Awards 2022

If India is to become a 10 trillion dollar economy by 2030, it cannot do so with half its population. Women can be transformational drivers of economic growth and contribute to the economy. One big way in which women are accessing opportunities is through entrepreneurship. Celebrating this very potential, SheThePeople's flagship event Digital Women Awards saw over 250 women entrepreneurs in packed attendance to learn, network and grow.

SheThePeople and Gytree.com Founder, Shaili Chopra, says, "This is a proud moment for all women start-ups. Women are great examples of leadership, excellence and entrepreneurship, all of which SheThePeople.TV stands for. Our mission is to continue to build this platform for future leaders who will shape the Indian digital ecosystem and the Digital Women Awards are just one of the steps in achieving that goal."

A part of the celebrations of world women entrepreneurship week this November, this initiative rewards talent, entrepreneurship, innovation and creation by and among women building businesses using the internet. Now in its eighth edition, India's leading women entrepreneurship summit was held in a hybrid way across 12th to 16th November 2022.

It was a day full of informative discussions, skill building and a spotlight on women-led small businesses. When a woman leads a business, she is not just going from small to scale but also shaping the future of her household, building confidence and driving a new generation of employees.

The theme for this year's event was Storm The Norm and spotlighted many unique businesses run by women. Pooja Uberoi, co-founder of craft-based brand Matak Shatak says what was started as a small side hustle is now a big brand by itself thanks to digital. "During the pandemic, we went digital and our reach became widespread through social networking platforms. Having realized our potential, our brand is now known across the nation for gifting and packaging solutions and supply to over 30 cities."

The energetic event is partnered by Google, and co-powered by Axis Bank and Colors with support from Tanishq, and Business Standard, and Gytree.com as health partner. This year's awards were given in seven categories: Leadership, Disruption, Marketing, Impact, Ecommerce, Content, and Solopreneurs.

Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director of Axis Bank calls this a very special partnership. "'I am delighted to be part of 'SheThePeople Awards', which has taken the mantle of recognizing and felicitating the incredible work done by women leaders. At Axis Bank, we focus on diversity, equity and inclusion that respects and recognizes the importance of distinctive life journeys that extend beyond the paradigms of gender. We strongly believe that women entrepreneurs have the potential to change the society, while enhancing and catalysing the business environment with their unique perspectives, ideas and indomitable spirit.''

"We believe women are bringing alive ideas for a new India with breakthroughs in digital and tech, transforming their lives and the nation's potential," says Chopra, whose recent book Sisterhood Economy has focussed on the economic power of women in taking India to the next level. "This new entrepreneurial energy is what can take India to the next level and put women at the forefront."

Madhuri Balodi, the founder of the Kavi Project who quit her four-year old day job to experiment with crafts was present at the summit and said, "This Startup is not just a work for me, this is what I love. So, you can say this is my hobby that turned in to a full-time profession. We believe, if you can't recycle it, reuse it."

Pooja Dhingra, Aditi Mittal, Ritu Rathee, Falguni Nayar, Rashi Narang, Radhika Ghai, Mishi Chaudhary are among the past winners of the Digital Women Awards, now in its 8th year.

Rashi Narang, the Chair of the Jury this year said, "SheThePeople has been relentlessly championing the cause of women empowerment & entrepreneurship for the last many years and I'm so proud of how far they have come under Shaili Chopra's leadership - how many mindsets have been changed, how many stereotypes broken and how much support and hope they have given to millions of women around the country."

At SheThePeople the effort is to recognise individuals and organisations who demonstrate a pioneering and sustainable approach to digital transformation across public, private and non-profit sectors. This summit celebrates individuals leveraging digital opportunities to transform India's potential. From Scaling Up for consumer businesses, Gender Equality, Healthcare for women, and meeting solopreneurs - the summit wrap it all up. Many small business owners to display at the event and power up their journeys through stalls.

