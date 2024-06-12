Workshop to further India's toy industry to be held today

New Delhi [India], June 12 : A workshop under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss and further the growth in India's overall toy manufacturing ecosystem.

The workshop with see participation from Flipkart and Indian Toy Industry, a commerce ministry release stated.

"The workshop aims to enhance India's position and capabilities in the global toy supply chain. It will help the toy manufacturers understand the nuances of online selling which shall in turn help in the growth of sales and market access," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, expressed his desire to establish India as a global toy manufacturing hub. Since then, the government has undertaken initiatives including formulation of a National Action Plan for Toys (NAPT) to promote designing of toys, using toys as a learning resource, monitoring quality of toys, promoting indigenous toy clusters.

The government believes this has resulted in remarkable growth of Indian toy industry in 2022-23 in comparison to 2014-15, with the decline in imports by 52 per cent, rise in exports by 239 per cent.

Some other interventions the government made in this industry include, increasing Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on toys from 20 per cent to 60 per cent in February 2020, and subsequently to 70 per cent in March 2023.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has mandated sample testing of each import consignment to curb the import of sub-standards toys. A Quality Control Order (QCO) for toys was issued in 2020, with effect from 2021.

Special provisions were notified by BIS in 2020 to grant licences to micro sale units manufacturing toys without testing facility for one year and without establishing in-house testing facility, which was further extended by three years. BIS has granted more than 1400 licences to domestic manufacturers and more than 30 licences to foreign manufacturers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor