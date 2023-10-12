World Arthritis Day 2023: Know the precautions to be taken after replacement surgery from these top-4 joint replacement surgeons

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 12: Knee surgery is a complex procedure. Typically, elderly individuals with arthritis require this surgical intervention. This surgery is necessary for those with arthritic knees that have become crooked, leading to difficulties in walking and sitting. Fortunately, the success rate of this surgery is relatively high. Following the procedure, patients can enjoy a simpler and more comfortable life.

However, immediate post-operative care is crucial, and specific precautions should be taken. Particular care should be exercised when transitioning between sitting and standing to ensure future mobility.

Dr. Rajeev Bhargava is a highly experienced orthopedic surgeon with over 27 years of expertise in joint replacements. He currently serves as the Director & HOD - Orthopaedics at Eternal Hospital in Jaipur. Dr. Bhargava has successfully performed thousands of hip and knee replacement surgeries, along with numerous Lazaro and spine surgeries. His specializations include primary and revision knee and hip replacements. He has been recognized for his knowledge and has been invited as a faculty member for lectures on joint replacements at prestigious conferences in Singapore, AIIMS (New Delhi), and the Asia Pacific Conference in Delhi and Bangalore. Dr. Bhargava emphasizes the importance of the first three months after surgery.

In those initial three months following the surgery, the patient's care and attention are crucial. After spending 2-3 days in the hospital, modern technology enables their safe discharge. However, the following three months hold great significance. Regular exercise becomes essential during this period. While there might be some muscle strain and pain when bending the knee right after the surgery, consistent exercise is key to improving knee flexibility and walking ability. Dr. Bhargava's guidance underscores the importance of this post-operative period for the patient's full recovery and well-being.

Dr. S. S. Soni :-

Dr. S. S. Soni, a renowned joint replacement and arthroscopy surgeon based in Jaipur, is celebrated for his efficiency, extensive experience, and unwavering dedication. As a senior consultant at Rajasthan Hospital, he specializes in knee replacement surgery, employing cutting-edge 3D technology to achieve 100% alignment and stability, ensuring the longevity of artificial knees. Over his illustrious 25-year career, Dr. Soni has performed numerous knee surgeries, with a focus on total knee replacements and knee arthroscopy, making him a respected figure in his field. He underscores the importance of some do & don's after surgery.

When sleeping, avoid placing a pillow or any padding beneath the surgically treated leg. Strive to keep the leg straight. After knee surgery, rely on a crutch or walker until you receive guidance from a healthcare professional advising you to discontinue its use. After the surgery, maintain regular contact with your therapist. If you experience any discomfort or issues, communicate with them promptly. Additionally, avoid using soft-mattresses stools, sofas, chairs, or rocking chairs for sitting post-surgery.

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay:-

Dr. Dheeraj is one of the leading joint replacement surgeons. He has professional experience, spanning many years has seen him in various prominent roles in hospitals around India. He has worked in prominent hospitals in India like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi and Shalby Hospitals, Ahmedabad. He is completed his fellowship from Aklepios Ortho Center, Germany in complex and revision joint replacement surgeries. He has more than 15 years of experience and done more than 18 thousands joint replacement surgeries. He is well wersed with latest techniques such as computer navigation and minimally invasive surgeries. Now, he is performing replacement surgeries at Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospital, Jaipur. He places a strong emphasis on the avoiding to sit on the ground and low height chair.

Avoid sitting on the ground and on the low height chair-

After knee surgery, patients should refrain from sitting on the ground initially. However, patients are encouraged to stand and walk with support starting from the day after surgery. It's crucial to note that this does not imply casual sitting or attempting to sit on the floor. Engaging in such actions should be avoided for the first 4 to 6 weeks, and sitting cross-legged on the ground is not recommended. Also, Patients should steer clear of sitting on low height chairs following knee replacement. In fact, chairs with lower heights can inadvertently lead to increased knee flexion, potentially causing discomfort. Excessive knee bending can pose challenges for the patient. Therefore, it's advisable for the patient to choose high chairs for sitting, allowing them to keep their legs straight and directed towards the floor when seated.

Dr. Naveen Sharma:-

Dr. Naveen Sharma, a seasoned orthopedic specialist with 16 years of expertise, earned his MS Orthopaedics from the prestigious KEM Hospital in Mumbai. He furthered his knowledge through a Joint Replacement and Arthroscopy fellowship at Arcus Sports Clinic, Germany. Dr. Sharma's career has spanned renowned medical institutions in India and abroad, and his contributions to orthopedics extend to numerous research papers published in both Indian and international journals. He is particularly recognized for his skill in shoulder and knee surgeries, with a primary focus on Arthroscopy, Joint Replacements, and Sports Injuries. Dr. Sharma also imparts his knowledge as a faculty member in the sports medicine course at the Rajasthan Sports Academy and runs a highly influential YouTube channel with around three lakh subscribers, dedicated to educating and assisting people with joint problems. He highlights the need of taking care of infections after surgery.

Take care of infection-

Before surgery, patients must manage any pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes, to prevent infection and ensure a successful surgery. However, even after surgery, there is a risk of infection, especially in conditions like diabetes, where wound healing may be delayed, raising infection risks. If, for any reason, the dressing applied after the replacement surgery becomes loose or opens, it's crucial to address it promptly, as improper dressing significantly elevates the infection risk. Maintaining cleanliness is of utmost importance in post-operative care.

