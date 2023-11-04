World Bank-powered "Skill India Mission Operation", transforms lives and ignites India's workforce

New Delhi [India], November 4 : The World Bank, in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development, is actively contributing to India's mission to empower its burgeoning youth workforce with the skills necessary for the future economy.

According to a report by the World Bank, the USD 250 million Skill India Mission Operation (SIMO) has been a game-changer, supporting initiatives aimed at rapidly upskilling the nation's youth, including those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.

The program has established District Skill Committees across India, enabling quick and comprehensive training in a wide range of commercial and professional skills.

Since its launch, SIMO has successfully trained nearly 6 million young people, with 34 per cent of them being women, and an impressive 40 per cent of trainees securing wage employment within six months.

In an inspiring case, Nashik, Maharashtra, SIMO's intervention transformed the lives of 20 transgender individuals, equipping them with skills as beauticians to set up their own businesses.

The District Social Welfare Department supported these individuals with beauty toolkits to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey.

Due to this, individuals like Tanaji, who received training in negotiation and communication skills, were able to establish a successful bridal makeup business, leading to newfound financial stability and professional relevance.

India's youthful population, with 65 per cent below the age of 35, presents a great opportunity. However, many lack the skills necessary for a modern economy.

SIMO is addressing this challenge by shifting from a supply-driven system to a demand-driven approach, focusing on relevant, industry-recognized skills.

The program has strengthened institutional mechanisms governing skill qualification frameworks, trainer standards, and quality assurance mechanisms.

This transformation is crucial, especially as India rebounds from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIMO is a partnership between the Ministry of Skill Development and the World Bank, which provided a USD 250 million loan.

It concentrates on creating institutional mechanisms for skill development and enhancing access to quality, market-relevant training.

The program strategically targets emerging sectors like logistics, banking, finance, insurance, and green jobs, with a focus on improving policies, national qualification frameworks, and quality assurance mechanisms.

SIMO has introduced the State Incentive Grant (SIG) mechanism to reward state-level outcomes in quality assurance, market linkage, and inclusion.

The project's results speak volumes about its impact. Over the past four years, short-term skill development was enhanced, with an emphasis on priority sectors that meet labour market demands.

Nearly 6 million young individuals received training, with 34 per cent of them being women, and 40 per cent found paid employment within six months of completing their training.

SIMO established over 700 District Skill Committees, which play a vital role in decentralized planning for market-relevant skill development.

The project has also supported the training and certification of trainers and assessors, the development of Market Aligned Qualification Packs, and the creation of the Skill India Portal.

The World Bank's USD 250 million loan has leveraged USD 3.8 billion of Indian government funds for this transformation.

Looking ahead, SIMO's impact will extend beyond its program life, with the continued support of District Skill Committees at the district level.

The project has streamlined the central and state schemes' management information systems through the Skill India portal, becoming the go-to database for all short-term skill development information, driving the Ministry of Skill Development's data-driven approach to decision-making.

SIMO's accomplishments are a testament to its commitment to building a skilled, inclusive, and resilient Indian workforce that is ready to lead the nation into a brighter future.

