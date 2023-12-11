World Book of Records London Acknowledges Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal’s Contributions

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11: The name of Tajnagari, Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal, has once again been illuminated. Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Bansal has been recognized by the World Book of Records London for his contributions to society. London’s World Book of Records has honored him with a Letter of Appreciation. Additionally, prestigious universities in the United States have conferred upon him an honorary doctoral degree. The International Human Rights Advisory Council has bestowed upon him the title of “Great Warrior” and issued a certificate, praising the achievements of Vijay Kishor Bansal. Notably, the Limca Book of Records and the organization OMJ have also applauded the social work of Dr. Bansal.

Dr. Bansal Honored with 18th Doctorate Degree:

Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal, who has carved a distinct identity in the industrial world of the city, has achieved a new milestone. Recognized for his contributions to industry management at both national and international levels, Dr. Bansal has been honored with the 18th doctoral degree. Two prestigious universities in the United States have conferred upon him a doctoral degree. He has been commended for his generosity towards society, cultural enrichment, and maintaining social equality and harmony.

Inheritance of Social Service Values from Father:

Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal shared that his inspiration for social service and religious activities comes from his father, Baba Rambabu Bansal. His selfless service attitude towards society earned him the 16th Manak Upadhi (honorary title). This comes after he was honored by the World Book of Records London last year.

Opening Schools and Old Age Homes, Serving the Needy:

With the intention of improving children’s education, Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal is serving the underprivileged through schools and old age homes in Karauli, Rajasthan. He is also operating a school in Mainpuri. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he set a record by distributing around 25 lakh food packets among the poor and vulnerable. Over a period of 70 days during the lockdown, with the help of police and administration, he reached food packets to nearly 12.5 lakh families.

Awards Received by Dr. Vijay Kishor Bansal So Far:

Amar Ujala Corona Karma Veer Samman

Nassau County, New York, ‘Certificate of Appreciation’

Mother Teresa Humanity Award

Face National Pride Award

Anand Organization for Social Award

Litroma Corona Warrior

Live 24 Group Corona Warrior

International Achievers Council and Peace University Excellence Award

Face Group, Bharat Ratna Award

Hero of the Society (Innovative Creation)

International UNICEF Council ‘UNICEF Award’

Dr. Abdul Kalam Award

Lawyers Vision Corona Warrior Honor

International Ambassador of Humanity from Friends of Good Health

International Human Rights ‘Great Warrior of Humanity’

Doctor of Letters from The American Kings University

International Taj Rang Shiromani Award

