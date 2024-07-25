World Book Of Records program concluded in British Parliament, UK

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25: Chairman and CEO of World Book of Records, an international organization, Santosh Shukla, informed that the organization honoured individuals and institutions from 30 countries in the British Parliament. British MP and Shadow Minister of Energy, United Kingdom Government, Joy Morrissey, who was present as the chief guest, said that honouring individuals and institutions at the international level is a commendable step. On this occasion, five-time British MP in the Parliament of England Virendra Sharma, H.H. Raj Rajeshwar Guruji who spread Indian culture on the soil of England, Ex-Mayor of London Sunil Chopra, Mahendrasinh Jadeja of Jadeja family of Gujarat, Warrant Officer Ashok Chauhan MBE of London were honoured.

In the program, “London Press” magazine was released by the guests, along with “Hanuman Chalisa” by British-origin Vandana Khurana and yoga book “Grow Healthy” by Indore, India resident Jitendra Sharma were also released. The event was attended by Manuela Dan from Denmark, Mirela lacob, Mirela Gabriela Tanc from Romania, Ishangaliya Aigul Maksotovna from Almaty, Paola Perez Lopez from Mendoza, Chiara Audia from Italy, Adina Cristina Tulbure, Shakeel Mullan, Sandeep Ruparelia from London, Dr. Tharupedikayil Seethi Shailaja from Qatar, Dr Shama Hussain from Oman and Liam Juhnat from Slovenia including people from 30 countries. CEO Santosh Shukla said that Indore MP Shankar Lalwani could not attend and he will be invited again for the next program. He said that the next destination of the organization which has reached from Indore to England will be United States and soon programs will be organized in the United Nations as well.

It is noteworthy that the organization has made its international identity in a short span of time.

Through the organization, people and organizations that have made world records and have done excellent work and contributed to the society are honored. Corina Sujdea of Romania expressed gratitude for the program.

