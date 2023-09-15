World Designing Forum Announces Internship and Placement Fair for Upcoming Designers and Students at National Designer Awards 2023

New Delhi (India), September 15: The World Designing Forum is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated Internship and Placement Fair, a pivotal part of the upcoming National Designer Awards 2023. This exciting event will take place on the 29th and 30th of December 2023 in the vibrant city of New Delhi. The Forum’s CEO, Ankush Anami, expressed immense enthusiasm for this initiative, which was officially unveiled after a productive board meeting of the Advisory Board and Core Committee held on September 13th, 2023, in New Delhi.

Ankush Anami, CEO of World Designing Forum, stated, “We are elated to introduce this extraordinary opportunity for students and aspiring designers to showcase their talents, gain valuable experience, and contribute to the promotion of Indian handloom. Our goal is to support the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local.’ Participants will have the unique chance to create fashion using exquisite Indian handmade fabrics, celebrating our rich cultural heritage.”

The Internship and Placement Fair at the National Designer Awards 2023 offers a plethora of benefits for students and emerging designers, including:

1. Fashion Show: Participants will have the chance to present their designs in a grand fashion show, complete with models, makeup artists, and more.

2. Portfolio Shoot: Elevate your portfolio with a professional photoshoot, capturing your designs in their full glory.

3. National Designer Awards 2023: Stand a chance to win prestigious awards and recognition on a national platform.

4. Placement/Internship Opportunities: Connect with leading industry players and explore various placement and internship opportunities.

5. Free 5 Online Training Sessions and Certificates: Learn from the best in the industry through online training sessions conducted by celebrities and industry experts in the run-up to the National Designer Awards 2023.

6. Virtual Internship/Project Certificate: Gain valuable experience and a certificate for your involvement in garment preparation for this remarkable event.

The Internship and Placement Fair will feature a vast array of recruiters, with:

– Physical Presence: Over 200 recruiters will be on-site to interact with participants and evaluate their potential.

– Virtual Recruiters: More than 500 recruiters will participate virtually, providing additional opportunities for students and upcoming designers.

This event promises to be a groundbreaking platform for emerging talent in the world of design, bringing together creativity, innovation, and opportunities for growth. The World Designing Forum invites all eligible students and budding designers to seize this exceptional chance to shine on a national stage, while also contributing to the promotion of Indian handloom.

For more information and to register for the National Designer Awards 2023 and the accompanying Internship and Placement Fair, please visit www.worlddesigningforum.com

About World Designing Forum:

The World Designing Forum is a prestigious organization dedicated to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence in the world of design. With a mission to promote Indian handloom and support the “Vocal for Local” initiative, the Forum provides a platform for emerging designers and students to showcase their talent and connect with industry experts and recruiters. The National Designer Awards is one of its flagship events, celebrating outstanding design talent from across the nation.

