World Leaders, Academicians, Researchers, Business Tycoons and Politicians Set to Debate Open Innovations at VI International Economic Forum at Riga, Latvia

NewsVoir

Riga [Latvia], August 25: The Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences will be organising its VI International Economic Forum under the theme Open Innovation: from the Creativity of the Individual to an Innovative Science-Based Economy from September 21-22, 2023 at the Latvian Academy for Sciences, Academy Square 1, Riga Latvia. The two-day conference will have gatherings & presence of top policy makers, academicians, Researchers on topics of significant issues. Academic Researchers, Scientists, Entrepreneurs, Politicians and public figures will discuss key trends and prospects related to the compelling economic challenges and global economy & its significant repercussions on the society. The historic & Iconic VI International Economic Forum has cemented its status as a leading international Economic Forum focusing on key issues on the global economic agenda. It provides a platform for participants to exchange best practices and expertise in the interests of sustainable development. The theme of the VI International Economic Forum is Open Innovation: from the Creativity of the Individual to an Innovative Science-Based Economy from September 21-22, 2023 at Riga Latvia.

Speaking on this, Dr Nina Linde, Director, Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences said “International Economic Forum, now in its VI year aim to be the voice of the people of the European Union & emerge as a significant player in the Latvia as a power house. The aim of the Forum is to promote the development of the business environment, by drawing more attention to the study of the obstacles hindering the development of entrepreneurship and providing science-based recommendations for the improvement of the state and local government support system. The Forum serves as a platform for the exchange of experience and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs, and politicians, stimulating the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an innovative national economy in the long term. International Economic Forum at Riga in Latvia accelerate the impact of a diverse community of responsible leaders across borders and sectors to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future. International Economic Forum are motivated to use their talent and influence to be a force for good. We cultivate collective and individual leadership to help develop informed, visionary global change-makers. International Economic Forum believe that by pooling their diverse skills, experiences and networks they can achieve more together. We foster collaboration in the global public interest. And yes, International Economic Forum are pioneering and bold. We identify and champion ways to scale-up, amplify and accelerate their impact, to make more of a difference in their communities and beyond. Aligned with the International Economic Forum’s mission, we seek to drive public-private co-operation in the global public interest. We are united by the belief that today’s pressing problems present an opportunity to build a better future across sectors and boundaries.”

The Institute of Economics of Latvian Academy of Sciences

The Institute of Economics of Latvian Academy of Sciences (Institute) is registered as a scientific and research institute in 2006. The action and activities of the Institute are oriented to studying of economic problems significant for Latvia, seeking and creating innovative and scientifically based solutions. At present, the Institute is one of the leading research centres for economy with wide partnership links in European and other countries of the World and being able to provide a research based, competent opinion about ongoing processes in the economy of Latvia, Baltics and Europe, as well as to note the future progression. The mission of the Institute is to facilitate the development of Latvian economy in the regions and in the country as a whole, preparing based on researches, competent assessments and opinions on ongoing processes in the economy of Latvia, Baltics and Europe, as well as elaborating recommendations related to development opportunities of economy.

Panel Discussion between Entrepreneurs, Scientists and Politicians in order to find mechanisms for solving the following issues:

* How to increase the effectiveness of open innovation in practice?

* How to select effective tools for open innovation?

* How to promote the development of creativity and achievement motivation at school, university, and enterprise?

* What competencies are needed to search for new solutions in the external environment and to develop an innovative economy at the micro and macro levels?

* How does the attitude of managers and key specialists towards innovation affect the performance of organizations?

* How to access the world's best technologies and competencies, and use them to enter new markets in order to diversify?

* How best to protect intellectual property and control R&D activities?

* How to organize the transfer of technologies and scientific developments in effective way?

* How to use the open innovation model, allowing companies to increase the chances of success in developing new products by 3 times?

* What does Europe and, in particular, the Baltic countries lack in order to launch innovative solutions on the market?

For further details & Registrations

Renars Raubiskis

Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences

Academic Square 1, Riga, Latvia, LV-1050

E-mail: info@economicforum.lv

Phone: +371 20207092

Web: www.economicforum.lv

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor