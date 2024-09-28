World Padel League Dubai Comes to Mumbai, The greatest show on Court

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28: Following the tremendous success of its inaugural season at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, the World Padel League, in collaboration with Wizcraft Entertainment, is thrilled to announce its second season, set to take place in Mumbai, India.

With Padel as the world's fastest-growing sport, The World Padel League is being supported by the Indian Padel Federation and the second season will feature top male and female Padel players from across the world, competing in franchise teams. There will also be a live music concert alongside the thrilling Padel action, scheduled to be held at the NESCO Center, Mumbai from February 6th to 9th, 2024.

A perfect combination of high-octane Padel action and world-class entertainment, the World Padel League is a product of the creators of the World Tennis League.

As the ‘Greatest Show on Court’ comes to India, the World Padel League is also delighted to announce its partners for the upcoming season. Wizcraft Entertainment, a leading event and festival organiser would lead the initiative with Eva Live as the concert partner and Zomato Live as the ticketing partner for this first-of-its-kind sports and music event.

“We are thrilled to bring the World Padel League to Mumbai for its second season. After the resounding success in Dubai, we are confident that this one-of-a-kind sporting and music event will be a huge hit in India as well. Padel in India is on the rise, and we are proud to bring the ‘Greatest Show on Court’ to India,” expressed Navdeep Arneja, COO, World Padel League.

Welcoming the partners onboard, Navdeep said, “We are also delighted to have the support of our esteemed partners—Indian Padel Federation, Wizcraft, Eva Live, NESCO, and Zomato Live. With their expertise we are looking forward to making the World Padel League Season 2 a grand success.”

Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President, Indian Padel Federation said, “Padel has been rapidly rising in India, and more people are increasingly interested in taking up the sport. With the World Padel League coming to India, it shows Padel’s growing popularity in the country. This event will not only showcase top talent from around the globe but also inspire more Indian fans to engage with the sport. We are really excited about the World Padel League’s debut in India, and I’m confident it will leave a lasting impact on Padel in India.”

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder & Director Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are honoured to be a part of the World Padel League’s debut in India. The first season was a huge success in Dubai, and we will leave no stone unturned to make it even more exciting as the second season comes to our country. What excites us the most is the fusion of highoctane sports and high-intensity live music entertainment—no other event in the world offers this combination. It is a great opportunity for us to put on a spectacle like this for our passionate Indian crowd.”

