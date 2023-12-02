World record holder Vimal Daga flags off “Engineers Tech Rath Yatra”

Vimal Daga, World Record Holder & Tech Guru, launches ‘#Be the Creator’ Initiative & flags off National Level ‘Engineers Tech Rath Yatra’ from Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 2: An incredible RATHYATRA that aims to bridge the gap that exists between students and tech education, is flagged off by Jaipur Based technology genius and World Record Holder Vimal Daga Senior principal IT Consultant, Linux World (P) Ltd, Vimal Daga has embarked on one year long national drive to transform students of technology into creators and innovators and inspire them to create technologies that help towards social upliftment and causes. The Yatra has commenced with hashtag ‘BE THE CREATOR’. Over 100 plus engineering colleges have already signed up for this educational drive. By collaborating with these colleges, Vimal Daga aims to create a ripple effect of knowledge and innovation.

Yatra was flagged off from ICFAI College and Arya College of Engineering & Management, Omaxe City Jaipur in which around 500 students participated, the occasion was graced with the presence of technology experts, students and dignitaries including Dr Tanuj Manglani, Principal of AIETM, Jaipur and Mr. Sanjay Tiwari, HOD of CS department, AIETM. The Yatra proceeds towards Pacific University Udaipur, while covering Rajasthan the Yatra will embark on a nationwide voyage, will span across 50 cities in India and reach out to 100 plus engineering colleges. This national level educational drive, the first of its kind, aims to impact the lives of 2 lakh students in the field of technology, especially those with financial constraints and considered below the average in engineering.

One of the key objectives of this educational drive is to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the tech sector. The Rath Yatra will ensure that students are able to have access to quality education in technology without having to travel long distances or leaving their hometowns. This will specially benefit students who have financial constraints and can’t afford technology education as this initiative is free of cost for all. This has the potential to revolutionize the way technology education is delivered, giving students the opportunity to create and use technology to solve problems in their own communities. To achieve this, Vimal Daga and his team will provide students with certification and rewards for creating innovative technologies. By recognizing and rewarding innovation, Vimal Daga aims to foster a culture of creativity and problem-solving among young people.

Informing about this initiative Vimal Daga said,” To ensure maximum impact, we will conduct physically complete hands-on practical one-day long workshops in every city. These workshops will be free and open to all engineering students, regardless of their prior knowledge. During the workshops, participants will have the opportunity to learn about Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). We aim to encourage students to learn and create projects that solve social issues and causes. By incorporating socially responsible aspects into technology projects, students will not only gain valuable technical skills but also develop a sense of empathy and social responsibility.

The transformative Rath Yatra serves as beacon of hope and inspiration for students to combat challenges in today’s competitive world and ensure that no student is deprived because of means of education. Vimal Daga’s vision for this Rath Yatra is simple yet profound – to nurture, inspire, educate, and guide students in their quest to excel in the ever-evolving landscape of technology. Speaking about the Rath Yatra Vimal Daga informed, “: In today’s competitive world, students face numerous challenges which pose significant roadblocks preventing students from accessing the education and leading to a sense of discouragement and withdrawal. With this pan-India tech Rath Yatra, I aim to reach out to these students, informed Vimal Daga.

Speaking about the initiative the Career Training Coach Preeti Daga added, “The Rath Yatra will serve as a steppingstone in these students career paths and growth. It will provide them a platform to showcase their abilities, gain recognition, and connect with like-minded individuals from diverse backgrounds. By leveraging this pan-India tech Rath Yatra, we can create a society where everyone has an equal opportunity to access education and excel regardless of their background or financial standing, concluded Preeti Daga.

C. Vimal Daga’s Rath Yatra initiative promises to be game changer in the field of education, providing students across India with a unique opportunity to excel in technology and contribute to the development of innovative solutions. In the second phase the Yatra will cover Agra, Bareilly, Indore, Bhopal and Odisha, this will be followed by Visit in Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Vishakhapatnam and many other cities.

