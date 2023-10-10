World renowned Geeta Rabari's first ever performance in Mumbai for 'Chogada Re Navaratri Utsav'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: BJP Leader Murjibhai Patel presents the Nightingale of Kachchh - Geeta Rabari to perform at Mumbai's Biggest Navaratri event 'Chogada Re Navaratri Utsav' at Holy Family Ground in Andheri.

This year the auspicious Navaratri Festival in devotion of Shree Amba Mata will be celebrated with much fervor by the Gujaratis in Mumbai as Gita Rabari, the renowned folk singer will mesmerize the Garba revelers with her vibrant voice and style that will add magic to Garba songs and dance.

Geeta Rabari's first ever Navaratri performance in Mumbai

The nightingale of Kachchh has performed all across India and in several foreign countries. 'Chogada Re Navaratri Utsav' will rock the Mumbaikars with Geeta Rabari's maiden performance that will introduce to even the non-Gujaratis about the true spirit and flavor of original Desi Navaratri tradition with her energetic music and mesmerizing rhythm and beats.

Murjibhai Patel, the BJP leader has organized the Navaratri event on a grand scale in Andheri and the people of Mumbai will get the opportunity to dance to Geeta Rabari's golden voice for all the days of this festival.

"We have arranged the biggest Navaratri festival in Andheri for the benefit of Gujaratis from Bandra to Jogeshwari who had to go to far places for Garbas. It is also convenient for South Mumbaikars to revel in a traditional navaratri. The Holy-Family Ground in Andheri East is spacious enough to easily accommodate over 10 thousand people. Most importantly, the aim of our 'Chogada Re Navaratri Utsav' is towards a social cause," mentioned Murjibhai Patel further revealing that a large-scale replica of the Ram temple under construction in Ayodhya will be seen on the stage being built for the performance for the patrons get an overview of the Ram temple of Ayodhya.

The sole purpose of erecting a huge replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple being installed at the Garba venue shall emphasize on the aspect that the Navaratri festival is not only confined to Gujaratis but is celebrated by the entire Hindu community. Though it will be the enchanting folk music of Geeta Rabari that will keep Dandiya-raas enthusiasts captivated with the traditional Garba culture in the presence of Lord Shri Ram in the replica of his temple.

Elaborate arrangements

Keeping in mind the comfort and ease of over 10,000 Garba revelers, there is ample car parking along with food and beverage facilities, CCTV for the safety of the players and bouncers, ambulance and first aid facilities have also been made available. Top political personalities, Bollywood stars and theatre actors are expected to grace the nine days gala Navratri carnival.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been the source of inspiration behind 'Chotapa Re Navratri Utsav 2023'. Online booking of Navratri passes are now open on Book My Show.

