World Talent Organisation (WTO), USA collaborates with India's leading PR agency, Primex Media Services Pvt Limited

The USA-based (WTO) has collaborated with , a leading PR agency in India, for the promotion and expansion of its activities in India. Primex has been appointed as the World Record Consultant by the advisory committee of WTO.

WTO USA in India is a specialized international organization for promoting talent at the global level and is a service-based platform that offers the best opportunity to showcase the potential of human beings and entities through certification and requisite consultancy.

It follows a cliental-centric revenue model involving innovative promotional marketing with events, conferences, magazines, e-newspaper, and annual record book. Apart from these, it honours those personalities and places doing outstanding in their field and contributing to society's betterment across the world.

Besides, WTO supports the cause of social, educational, and philanthropic activities to motivate people and business organizations.

Mihir Brahmbhatt, Founder & CEO of the World Talent Organization, USA, said, "We have appointed Primex Media Service Private Limited as our partner and World Record Consultant for the promotion and expansion of our activities in India. Our mission at WTO is to inspire people to discover talent at their full potential and get recognized at the global platform". "We believe all of us are talented in our unique way. We just need to recognize our capacity and develop our talents to their full potential."

The objectives of WTO is to provide a globally recognized business platform for corporates, NGOs, the educational sector, and other bodies who are involved in socio-economic development across the world, to organize events, conferences, meetings & conventions, and expositions at the national and international level. It also gives a platform for talented people to showcase their talent at the global level, to showcase human excellence and unique entities of natural or man-made creations; honour, certify and publish achievements of individual and organization, work with global brands and businesses to break world records as part of bespoke marketing campaigns, encourage people, business and brands to break or set new world records at national and international level and to provide business and brand marketing solutions.

"We believe we have created working at the WTO with a sense of fun, adventure, curiosity, learning growth, and dedication. Across all aspects of business, there are opportunities to develop your skills, learn new ones, and further your career--the culture focus on mentoring, nurturing, and doing things together. We have an open and collaborative company culture dedicated to supporting employees and team members looking out for each other. We have a structured and controlled approach, with a focus on efficiency, stability, and doing things right," said Brahmbhatt.

Nitesh Desai, director of Primex Media Service Private Limited, said, "It is our honour to collaborate with an international organization for promoting talent from India at the international level. We are looking forward to the long association with WTO."

