World's First AI & Deep Learning Powered Health Monitoring App "Quick Vitals" Launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: The world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning is now making strides in healthcare. Bisam Pharmaceuticals has launched the world's first AI-powered health monitoring app, "Quick Vitals," offering a groundbreaking way to monitor, check, and map vital health data through your smartphone or tablet.

The launch event, held at Hotel Avasa in Madhapur, Hyderabad on 21st August, 2024, headed by Harish Bisam founder and MD of Bisam Pharmaceuticals, drew the attention of tech enthusiasts, healthcare professionals, and prominent figures from various fields along with G Chinna Reddy (Planning Board Commission Vice-president), Dr Sudha- Professor of forensic Medicine, Osmania General Hospital, Dr P. Venkateswarlu-Ex Director Drug Control Authority, Dr Poornima, Daniel Goldman- Innovator and Product Specialist, Andrew Shostak and Dr Usha - founder of Katalyst.

Quick Vitals is an ISO-certified and CDSCO-approved, advanced AI-powered and Machine Learning-enhanced health monitoring application available on both the App Store and Play Store. Developed by Hyderabad based Bisam Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd under the leadership of Harish Bisam, this app utilizes the Photoplethysmography (PPG) technique to analyze light absorption changes due to blood volume variations. This innovative approach allows mobile devices to accurately assess vital health indicators in just seconds.

The app offers two modes of health assessment: contactless spot checks using camera-based devices and continuous monitoring with PPG sensors. Quick Vitals prioritizes the security and privacy of user data, with robust cloud registration and adherence to strict Indian data protection standards.

One of the highlights of the event was internationally renowned cricketer David Warner. Known for his athletic prowess and commitment to fitness, Warner shared his positive experience using the app, emphasizing its ease of use and accuracy. "As an athlete, staying on top of my health is crucial," Warner remarked. "With 'Quick Vitals,' I can monitor my vital signs anytime, anywhere, which is a game-changer for me. I encourage everyone to try it out and take charge of their health."

The app's annual subscription plans start at an affordable INR 1200, making it accessible to a broad audience.

Harish Bisam, Founder and Managing Director of Bisam Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., explained PPG in simple terms as a method to check health using light. By analyzing light absorption changes, the app measures key health indicators. He assured that the data privacy of the application is fully secured, with testing conducted in various hospitals and national laboratories in India and abroad, including facilities in El Salvador, Michigan, Vietnam, and Indian hospitals.

Bisam Pharma also announced the upcoming release of "Doctors Plus," a part of their 10-step innovation strategy, further expanding their healthcare solutions. Bisam stated that Quick Vitals is not meant to compete with traditional methods but to complement them, ensuring a brighter future for healthcare.

During the launch offer, Bisam Pharma is offering a discount facility. Anyone can use the coupon code LAUNCH300 to get INR 300 off, and students can get the annual subscription at half price for INR 600.

Key Features of Quick Vitals:

1. Comprehensive Health Monitoring:

- Heart Rate

- Pulse Respiratory Quotient (PRQ)

- Stress Level

- Blood Pressure

- Symptomatic and Para-Symptomatic Activity

- Respiratory Rate

- Oxygen Saturation (SPO2)

- Heart Rate Variability (HRV)

2. Effortless Tracking:

- Analyze your vital signs anytime, anywhere with just a few taps.

- No bulky devices or lengthy diagnostic visits required.

3. Accurate and Reliable:

- Validated across various Government hospitals in India, with results comparable to external diagnostic centers.

- Leverages advanced AI and Deep Learning algorithms for precise health assessments.

To learn more about Quick Vitals and experience the future of health monitoring, visit Www.Quickvitals.ai.

