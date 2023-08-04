World's first Dancing DJ, Rahill Mehta, drops electrifying new single "Baby Down"

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 4: Brace yourself for a musical revolution as the world's first Dancing DJ, Rahill Mehta, sets the Internet ablaze with the release of his highly anticipated new song, "Baby Down," now available as of August 3rd. Renowned for his viral dance videos while DJing, Rahill Mehta is also known for his music skills, delivering an irresistibly foot-tapping number that is bound to get you grooving.

Teaming up with the incredibly talented singer Harjaspreet Singh, Rahill Mehta showcases his prowess as a music producer, blending mesmerizing beats and infectious melodies to create a song that will leave you craving for more. "Baby Down" is an electrifying track that effortlessly combines Rahill's music and unparalleled dance skills with Harjaspreet's soulful vocals, resulting in an explosive collaboration that transcends boundaries.

When asked about his journey from dance to music production, Rahill Mehta shared, "Creating 'Baby Down' has been an exhilarating experience for me. It allowed me to channel my passion for music in a new way and push the boundaries of creativity. I am thrilled to bring this enchanting song to the world and share the joy it brings with everyone."

Rahill Mehta's rise to fame began with his captivating dance performances while DJing, alluring audiences around the globe with his unique style and infectious energy.

"Baby Down" is a testament to Rahill Mehta's artistic evolution, presenting a dynamic fusion of genres that will leave you spellbound. From the moment the music starts, "Baby Down" transports you to a world where the rhythm takes control, and the urge to move becomes irresistible. It's a foot-tapping anthem that invites listeners to let loose, embrace their inner dancer, and experience the sheer joy of music.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor