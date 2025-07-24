World's First Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage Film Announced

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 24: The India Book of Records (IBR) has announced the production of the world's first international feature film dedicated to Indo-Vietnam cultural heritage - Vuon TinhYeu - Prem Ki Surdhara.

The announcement was made at a press conference on July 24, 2025, at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, attended by prominent dignitaries and artists from both nations, including Prof. Chu Bao Que, Mr. Truong Quang Hai, and several renowned artists.

Mrs. Neerja Roy Chowdhury, Managing Editor of IBR, made the announcement at the event, which was graced by distinguished guests from both countries. Attendees included Prof. Chu Bao Que, Chairman of the Policy and Development Consultative Council of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA); Mr. Truong Quang Hai, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam; Dr. Nguyen Hoang Anh (Julia Nguyen), Vice-Chairwoman of the Vietnam Records Organization and General Secretary of the World Records Union (WorldKings); as well as acclaimed film artists such as Sanchita Kulkarni, Kishori Shahane, Vimal Mishra, Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury and SitaareZameen Par fame Gopi Krishnan Varma.

Inspired by the book The Guardian of Heritage, the film celebrates cultural ties dating back to the 7th-century Cham civilization, highlighting shared values through a rich blend of art, music, and heritage from both India and Vietnam. It will be filmed across culturally significant locations in both countries, with pre-production beginning in Hanoi on June 19, 2025.

The film is scheduled for release on February 14, 2026, in Hindi and Vietnamese, followed by a global release on OTT platforms. It will also feature contributions from IBR record holders recognized for excellence in cultural preservation and music.

