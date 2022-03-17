World's first Louvre branded residences to bring culturally-inspired way of living to Abu Dhabi

Aldar Properties ('Aldar'), one of the UAE's largest real estate development and asset management companies, together with Louvre Abu Dhabi, a premier global cultural institution of the Middle East, have announced a world-first partnership to launch the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences.

Located within Saadiyat Grove and featuring unparalleled views, designs, spaces, amenities and services, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will be the most sought-after address in Abu Dhabi once handed over to residents in 2025.

Saadiyat Grove, Aldar's iconic and immersive AED 10 billion landmark destination on Saadiyat Island spans an area of 242,000 square metres and will boast immersive retail, entertainment and leisure spaces. Including Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, the mixed-use destination will feature approximately 3,000 residential units, two hotels and co-working spaces for new enterprises and start-ups.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: "Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences at Saadiyat Grove is our response to the demand for a premium residence that echoes the values, quality, and timelessness of the cultural powerhouse that is Abu Dhabi. Neighbouring Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences represents the pinnacle of art, culture, and design, tailored and delivered for the ever-discerning homeowner. Through our partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi, we will build and deliver the ultimate lifestyle and product to match the world-famous institution and architectural masterpiece."

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will feature only 400 apartments including exquisite studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, and five exclusive penthouses.

The development offers a lounge for residents - Le Salon Detente, a 12-seater Cinema Prive for private theatre experience, a wellness centre - Spa Bien-etre - that features a gym and sauna rooms, multi-use spaces for yoga and meditation, and an indoor kids' playroom - the Creativite Room. Residents can also indulge in uninterrupted views of Louvre Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi's skyline at the elevated swimming pools, sunset deck and gardens.

The lobbies and shared spaces within Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will feature art and sculptures selected in close consultation with the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Meticulously designed for distinction and sophistication, every apartment at Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will be finished with interior fittings and fixtures and built-in home appliances of choice from world-renowned brands.

The residential experience is elevated by bespoke five-star services to cater to the needs of residents, including access to concierge services that go the extra mile: from a chef-at-home service for the ultimate private fine dining affair, to professional housekeeping, personal stylist and shopper services, pet-sitting and dog-walking, and much more.

As with every masterpiece exhibited at Louvre Abu Dhabi, carefully curated to deliver a story, an emotion and an experience, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences promises its residents will live every day inspired.

Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: "Aldar's vision and expertise in building the most inclusive communities resonate with Louvre Abu Dhabi's philosophy of celebrating cultural connections. With Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, now there is an opportunity to reside at the most inspiring cultural address in the world."

Born out of a historic intergovernmental agreement signed between France and the United Arab Emirates on 6 March 2007, Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first universal museum in the Arab world. Overseen by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the iconic museum brings different cultures together through ancient and contemporary works of historic, cultural and sociological interest from around the world.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a modern-day engineering and architectural wonder, attracting art, history, culture, and heritage enthusiasts from all over the world. The museum boasts an active calendar of programmes and events that shine a spotlight on local, regional and global creative talent.

With the launch of Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, homeowners and residents can benefit from an exclusive membership that provides access to Louvre Abu Dhabi's exhibitions and events, branded merchandise, as well as personalised art consultation and services.

Sales at Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences are exclusively limited to select units. Clients may express their interest by registering on Aldar.com or via Aldar's Sales Centre (local calls: 800-ALDAR / 800-25327, international calls: +971 2 810 6400 or email: customermanagement@aldar.com).

This is the first time that Aldar will launch a new development with a primary focus on international sales - buyers are to be targeted in markets such as the UK, Egypt, and India.

Note to editors: Architectural renders of Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences can be downloaded here:

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi's most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar's c. 65 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which manages Aldar's fee-based development management business, including AED 45 billion of government housing and infrastructure projects; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar's core asset management business comprising an AED 16 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential and commercial segments. It also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure.

Aldar Education includes Aldar's entire educational portfolio, including Aldar Academies, the leading education group in Abu Dhabi, with 20 schools, over 24,000 students and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy.

Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar's Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar's portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat. It includes Aldar's portfolio of 10 hotels, comprising over 2,900 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs and marinas.

Aldar's shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit or follow us on:

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together. Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of humanity through its unique curatorial strategy, which explores stories of cultural connections.

Through its innovative approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through episodes of human creativity that transcend culture, geography, and time. The museum's growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 13 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children's Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

