World's largest women's marathon is open online for Indian women

New Delhi [India], October 11: The World's largest women's marathon, the Nagoya Women's Marathon, has opened race entry for Indian women for its virtual online race.

The largest women's running festival in the world is to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, with over 20,000 participants, including 3,500 overseas entrants.

The 42km race holds World Athletics Platinum road race status and it was certified by Guinness World Records as the largest women's marathon in the world in 2012.

The 2024 race, to be held five months before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, is expected to attract special attention and excitement from home and abroad for being the final qualifier for Japan's women's marathon team and an opportunity for athletes around the world to test their abilities and gain momentum before the Olympics.

The participants that finish the race will get a specially designed pendant from global luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co.

One of the special attractions of marathon running is that as long as you are a runner who loves the sport, you can compete with the world's best athletes, including future Olympians, in the same competition under the same conditions. The Nagoya Women's Marathon 2024 welcomes race entries from women of all levels, from fast runners who want to challenge themselves in a highly competitive race, to runners who are considering competing in a race for the first time in a while, to runners who want to experience what it is like to run an all-women road race.

Registration for the Nagoya Women's Online Marathon 2024 remains open until October 31, 2023. Interested individuals can enter the virtual race from 10 a.m. on October 20, 2023, to 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2023 (Japan time).

For more information, interested individuals can visit the official marathon website at https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/outline/.

