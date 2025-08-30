World's Slimmest Smartphone - The TECNO POVA Slim 5G Launching on 4th September

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 30: TECNO Mobile is gearing up to unveil POVA Slim 5G, a smartphone designed to reset expectations, turning what was once only a dream into reality with its record-setting slimness and a lot more personality!

POVA Slim 5G is set to become the World's Slimmest 3D Curved Display 5G Smartphone, delivering an ultra-sleek look without compromising on essentials. Despite its incredibly thin profile, the device is stepping in to prove that function and style can go hand in hand.

Adding to its 'Too Slim To Be True' design is the Dynamic Mood Light. This innovation is expressive, friendly, and almost like a buddy that stays in sync with you. The smartphone lights up expressively with every call, notification, etc, making technology feel more human than ever. With this design breakthrough, every interaction feels more alive, more personal, and more connected, transforming a simple notification into an experience you actually look forward to.

The upcoming launch of POVA Slim 5G promises to combine elegant aesthetics, smart innovation, and everyday usability. Staying true to POVA's nature of delivering the unexpected, POVA Slim 5G is all set to raise the bar higher (and slimmer), something 'only POVA can'.

This 4th September, witness the world's slimmest revolution - TECNO POVA Slim 5G.

