Wow! Momo launches its new brand Wow! Chicken

India's most valued home-grown QSR Chain Wow! Momo Foods, which currently owns and operates two of the country's largest home-grown QSR brands - Wow! Momo and Wow! China has announced the launch of its 3rd QSR brand - Wow! Chicken to provide consumers with a choice to move beyond the traditional palate with the latest fried and grilled chicken offerings.

The company aims to provide a strong healthier alternative in a growing category like fried chicken

Wow! Chicken to offer a delectable range of "NO MSG" fried chicken & grilled chicken with multiple distinctive flavours

A wide variety of Veggie Delights to enable Vegetarian consumers to choose from

With the presence of over 425+ outlets across 19 major cities of the country, Wow! Momo and Wow! China is a household name in terms of fast food today. Through their latest offering, the company aims to tap into the Indian organized fried chicken industry, which is estimated to reach a valuation of INR 5,000 crore by 2025. Wow! Chicken will offer mouth-watering dishes such as fried chicken, grilled chicken, burgers or loaders as they call it, Paneer tikka grilled, veg & chicken SnackJacks or the smaller burgers, cheese coins, shami kebabs and range of biryani rice bowls. The first physical outlet of Wow! Chicken was launched at Acropolis Mall, Kolkata on 26th January and it plans to open over 50 outlets across major cities of the country by end of this year.

"At Wow! Momo and Wow! China - we have realised that the only way to win the consumer's heart; is to make food fun. Wow! Chicken is all about adding fun and innovation to the existing category of fried and grilled chicken. Leaders in the category have been serving the same taste and without any change for years - Wow! Chicken is here to make FRIED & GRILLED CHICKEN COMBINATIONS - Unboring and Interesting - and Make it Fun and Healthy too. Healthy because, the first-time guests will get a taste of the chicken without MSG, without any chicken skin and with no artificial colours or flavours." "To Great Health & Great Fun; Wow! Chicken Stands as a testimony"says Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-founder of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd.

The starting point of our journey was a tour to one of the competition's outlet and being appalled by the artificial flavours and MSG used! Therefore, we began our journey to innovate and create Wow! Chicken. At Wow! we pledge to make food good! And our newest brand is a display of that passion and rigour," added Muralikrishnan, CMO of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Wow! Momo has invested in a strong R&D team who have been able to crack great taste and great variety. "It all comes from the vision of Owning larger share of the stomach, we are following the typical house of brands model. We plan to enhance BRAND WOW!'S appeal & reach by scaling up and spreading our offerings!" added Sagar Daryani. Wow! Momo Aims to expand its portfolio beyond Momos, desi chinese and chicken soon, by means of acquisitions too. The brand is in conversation with a few prominent national players for acquisition.

Last year, Wow! Momo Foods, raised over USD 15 Million led by Tree Line Investment Management, making it the most valued home-grown QSR Chain with a valuation of over INR 1225 crores. Wow! Momo also made its foray into FMCG space, launching ready-to-eat momos which are accessible to individuals anytime and anywhere.

The ready-to-eat momos are available on Big Basket and as well as other e-commerce channels and modern trade platforms.

