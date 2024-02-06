WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited Addresses Concerns Amidst Real Estate Industry Challenges

SRV Media

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6: WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited, amidst unprecedented uncertainty in the global pandemic era and macro-economic shifts, acknowledges the challenges faced by the real estate industry. The landscape has been shaped by significant policy reforms such as 'The Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA)', GST, IBC-2019, Land Authorities, and SEBI norms. Despite these obstacles, WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited has remained resilient in the face of adversity.

The company has taken decisive legal action against malicious actors exploiting genuine concerns of allottees for harassment and extortion. Through rigorous legal proceedings, WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited has defended its interests and those of all stakeholders, securing numerous favourable orders from judicial forums.

Reflecting on its journey since inception in 2010, WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited proudly presents its achievements over the past decade: delivery across projects totalling 30 lakh sq ft since 2015, with an additional 20 lakh sq ft at finishing and facade stage, and 25 lakh sq ft at structure stage. Continuous leasing success since inception, outperforming adjacent projects, and consistent returns and rentals spanning over a decade.

Amidst current challenges such as regulatory hurdles, upgradation of equipment and facilities, and obstacles posed by malicious litigation, WTC Noida has identified promising opportunities, including the development of connecting infrastructure like Noida International Airport and Jevar Airport, upward rental trends across WTC locations, resumption of work in offices by major IT/ITES companies in Noida and Gr. Noida, and higher demand versus supply as per enclosed market reports. It is also accelerating its deployment through partnerships and synergies, including the process of onboarding co-developers that has already begun across its various geographies, including Noida.

Looking ahead, WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited emphasizes its commitment to transparent communication and customer satisfaction. Stakeholders are encouraged to utilize the online connect portal for any additional support required and are assured of its dedication to delivering quality projects while navigating through uncertain times.

